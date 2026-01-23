Record reported strong growth in its Q326 trading update. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 5% in the quarter to $115.9bn, the highest level reported for Record, primarily driven by net flows of $3.3bn and positive asset movements of $3.1bn. Crystallised Q3 performance fees of £1.6m were slightly ahead of the run-rate end-FY26 estimate of £3m. Management earnings expectations for the full year remain unchanged, hence we are not changing our estimates at this stage.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...