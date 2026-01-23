Wood Mackenzie highlights a groundbreaking 5.2?GW solar-plus-storage project in the UAE capable of delivering 1?GW of continuous baseload power, signaling a potential shift in renewable energy deployment despite high costs. The report also forecasts strong global solar growth through 2030, including the rise of residential "balcony solar" in the U.S. and expanded solar shares in Asia Pacific and the U.S.Wood Mackenzie has said it that a massive solar-plus-storage project currently under construction in the UAE will "redefine baseload power." The prediction is one of three Wood Mackenzie has published ...

