Freitag, 23.01.2026
WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 10:48 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEPAS Defines "Elegant Driving" with Its Intelligent LEX Platform

WUHU, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEPAS, the all-new new energy vehicle brand, is developed for global markets and built on the strategic, intelligent LEX Platform. As a crystallization of the Chery Group's global technology ecosystem, LEX sets a new benchmark for next-generation NEV platforms and delivers cross-generational leadership in whole-vehicle intelligence. With an all-new platform, all-new architecture, and all-new user experience, LEX directly addresses long-standing user pain points-eliminating fragmented intelligence, alleviating charging anxiety, and enabling seamless transitions between oil and electricity-laying the intelligent foundation for LEPAS as the Preferred Brand for the New Elegant Lifestyle.

LEPAS Defines

As the global NEV industry enters a new stage of competition, the focus is shifting from isolated performance indicators to electronic and electrical architecture (EEA) and full-scenario user experience. The LEX platform emerges precisely in response to this transformation. Built on the all-new EEA 5.1 electronic and electrical architecture, LEX adopts a dual-zone, dual-center integrated solution that delivers three core benefits: hardware standardization, sustainable software upgrades, and seamless data interoperability. This architecture enables efficient coordination across intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, and powertrain control systems, resolving long-standing issues of fragmented electronics and limited upgradability.

Empowered by EEA 5.1, the LEX platform achieves a precise balance between elegance and performance in driving dynamics. Tuned by a European professional engineering team, the intelligent chassis integrates advanced technologies including active suspension and electronically controlled damping. Combined with a body torsional rigidity of 23,800 N•m/deg-significantly higher than comparable vehicles-and a three-stage half-shaft design, the vehicle delivers limousine-level ride comfort alongside agile, confident handling, creating a true sense of unity between driver and machine.

In terms of powertrain capability, LEX supports multiple energy solutions. Its internal combustion engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 45.79%, with fuel consumption as low as 4.9 L/100 km in charge-sustaining mode. The 800V high-voltage fast-charging system significantly shortens charging times, while a dual-source wide-temperature-range heat pump system ensures reliable operation down to -40°C, meeting diverse global usage scenarios.

With multi-powertrain compatibility and strong global adaptability, the LEX platform enables rapid development across pure electric, hybrid, and other energy forms. More than a technical architecture, LEX represents LEPAS's systematic definition of the"Elegant Driving"category-delivering composed handling, imperceptible comfort, and worry-free endurance through intelligent technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867945/LEX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-defines-elegant-driving-with-its-intelligent-lex-platform-302668874.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
