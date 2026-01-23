ZENWORK INC: With 94X Deadlines Approaching, Tax1099 Calls on Employers to Act Now

Quarterly and annual payroll tax filing deadlines for Forms 941, 940, 943, and 944 remain a critical compliance requirement for U.S. employers.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Payroll tax forms (94X series) are an important reporting responsibility for U.S. employers. These forms are filed either quarterly (such as Form 940) or annually (like Forms 941 , 943 and 944).

With the important 94X filing deadline approaching, Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, is reminding employers, payroll teams, and accounting firms that now is the best time to prepare.

Why Payroll Filing Readiness Matters

Payroll filings are one of the most common sources of IRS penalties. They typically need corrections due to upstream data errors, timing mismatches, strict deadlines, recurring schedules, detailed calculations or system/process gaps that cause reported wages to be inaccurate. Many employers also get confused between quarterly and annual 94X filing requirements .

Types of 94X Forms

The 94X payroll tax forms are filed either quarterly or annually and used to report withheld income taxes, Social Security, Medicare, and federal unemployment taxes.

Form 941 - Quarterly employer federal tax return

Form 940 - Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA) return

Form 943 - Annual return for agricultural employers

Form 944 - Annual return for eligible small employers

Important 94X Filing Deadlines

Tax1099 urges employers, payroll teams, and accounting firms to prioritize the following IRS payroll tax deadlines:

Form 941 (Quarterly) E-filing Deadline Quarter Reporting Period E-filing Deadline Q1 January to March April 30 Q2 April to June July 31 Q3 July to September October 31 Q4 October to December February 2, 2026*

Form 940, 943, & 945 (Annual) E-filing Deadline Form Filing Frequency E-filing Deadline Form 940 Annual February 2, 2026* Form 943 Annual February 2, 2026* Form 945 Annual February 2, 2026*

*Note: The standard Form 941 deadline for Q4 is January 31, which falls on a weekend in 2026, so the official deadline has been moved to the next business day, i.e., Feb 2nd.

Penalties for Missing 94X Deadlines

According to IRS guidelines, late or incorrect filings may result in:

Failure-to-file penalties: 5% of unpaid taxes per month or part of a month late, up to a maximum of 25%

Failure-to-pay penalties: 0.5% per month or part of a month on unpaid taxes shown on the return, capped at 25%.

Accruing interest on unpaid amounts: 7% annually and it's compounded daily, until paid in full.

Because payroll tax rules are strict and penalties can add up quickly, Tax1099 advises employers to monitor filing calendars closely, reconcile payroll data early, and submit accurate returns well ahead of the deadline.

"Payroll tax compliance is time-sensitive, and even small delays can lead to costly penalties," said Ed Pratt, COO, Zenwork Tax1099."Understanding 94X filing requirements and planning ahead can significantly reduce compliance risks for employers."

How Tax1099 Supports Payroll Compliance

Tax1099 provides employers and tax professionals with secure, IRS-authorized electronic filing solutions designed to:

Simplify 94X form preparation with in-built smart eFiling and error checking.

Schedule 94X submission in advance to avoid any last-minute filing rush.

Reduce filing errors through real-time TIN matching and USPS address validation

Provide timely acknowledgments and detailed audit-ready records for compliance reviews.

Provide support for bulk filing, bulk TIN matching, and user management for accounting and payroll firms.

In addition to the IRS 94X series, Tax1099 also supports e-filing for 1099s , ACA, and 990 forms, enabling end-to-end compliance on a single platform.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service , simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching , API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

Learn more about Zenwork Inc. and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com Media Contact:

Zenwork Inc.

Email: ed@zenwork.com

Website: www.tax1099.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/with-94x-deadlines-approaching-tax1099-calls-on-employers-to-act-1130178