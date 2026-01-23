Australia's federal government will invest AUD 24.7 million ($16.9 million) over three years in a national pilot to recycle end-of-life solar panels, aiming to reduce landfill disposal and recover valuable materials from the country's growing rooftop solar fleet.From pv magazine Australia The federal government has announced it will invest AUD 24.7 million over three years to deliver a national pilot for recycling solar panels that will help address the growing waste issues as they reach end of life. The pilot program will establish up to 100 collection sites across the country, aiming to improve ...

