Ikea is expanding its energy offerings in Germany with a dynamic electricity tariff in partnership with Svea Solar, changing every 15 minutes based on day-ahead market prices and available even to customers without its PV systems, storage solutions, or heat pumps.From pv magazine Germany Ikea is expanding its energy footprint in Germany. After offering PV systems, balcony solar panels, storage solutions, wallboxes, and heat pumps, the retailer now provides a dynamic electricity tariff. Prices fluctuate every 15 minutes according to activity on the day-ahead electricity market. The offer is in ...

