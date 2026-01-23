Mark43 proudly hosted the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Deputy Mayor Kate Green with Deputy Chief Constable of GMP Terry Woods and senior leaders from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) at its new Manchester offices on Monday 19 January 2026. The visit underscores Mark43's significant commitment to the region, choosing Manchester as the home of its first UK base.

Mark43 meets with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester and Greater Manchester Police leaders.

Mark43, the supplier appointed by GMP to deliver a new Records Management System (RMS), has established a growing local team of more than 20 employees, with further recruitment underway to expand its pool of technology and policing experts from across Greater Manchester. In addition, Mark43 will soon launch an apprenticeship programme focused on developing technical skills in AI and cloud-based software skills and data science to enable police operations to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and public safety.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: "Mark43 choosing Greater Manchester for their UK headquarters is a strong vote of confidence in our city region and its future. Having a permanent technology base here will support the ongoing transformation of policing in Greater Manchester and bring high-value jobs and new opportunities for apprenticeships and training.

"We are the UK's leading digital and data-driven city region, with the skills, infrastructure, and ambition that international technology companies are looking for. This is exactly the kind of investment that will help drive our economy forward and modernise policing for the benefit of our communities."

Matt Polega, Co-founder, President, and Managing Director, UK, added: "It was a privilege to welcome the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester, along with senior management from Greater Manchester Police to our Manchester office. Our partnership with GMP is grounded in a shared commitment to delivering the very best technology for policing, developed in close collaboration with the officers and staff who rely on it every day.

"Manchester is a natural home for Mark43 in the UK. The city has a strong public service tradition, exceptional talent, and a growing technology ecosystem. We are proud to be investing here, expanding our presence, and building long-term partnerships that support UK policing while contributing to economic growth across the region. By working together, we can ensure police forces have access to modern, resilient technology that helps them protect and serve the public."

Assistant Chief Officer Dougie Henderson, GMP's IT and Digital Portfolio Lead, said: "GMP has made a significant financial commitment to Mark43, working with them to deliver our new RMS, and it's reassuring to see that commitment echoed in their decision to base themselves in Manchester.

"I am delighted that Mark43 has embraced Manchester, supporting the local economy, creating jobs, and furthering Greater Manchester's ambition as a global digital hub. We have a considerable amount of work ahead to achieve everything we need with the new RMS, and having Mark43 on our doorstep, both now and after we go live, will be fantastic and a very valuable resource."

The visit included a tour of the new offices, meetings with staff, and an update on the progress of GMP's new RMS, which is scheduled to go live in Spring 2027.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to public safety, helping policing and emergency services work faster, smarter, and keep communities safer. Its integrated Records Management, Command Control, and Data Analytics solutions form a unified, real-time platform that streamlines workflows and improves response times. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the UK and U.S., Mark43's cloud-native platform equips public safety professionals with innovative tools, AI capabilities, and a robust cybersecurity foundation to help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Visit www.mark43.com.

