Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Global Top Three in Conversion Efficiency! Risen Energy HJT Strongly Leads the New Era of Space Energy

NINGBO, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, global PV authority TaiyangNews released its inaugural 2026 TOP SOLAR MODULES list. Risen Energy's Hyper-ion Pro HJT modules secured a position among the global top three, backed by a hardcore mass-production power rating of 740Wp and a conversion efficiency of 23.8%.

TaiyangNews January Mass Production Module Ranking

The TOP SOLAR MODULES list focuses on commercially mass-produced PV modules, systematically presenting their core performance. With strict inclusion criteria, it only admits products that have achieved mass production, possess complete technical data, and maintain a conversion efficiency of =21.5%, ensuring the results carry high industry reference value and credibility.

Risen Energy's HJT Hyper-ion Pro modules integrate core technologies-including OBB cell technology, Hyper-link stress-free interconnection technology, and Ultra-thin cell technology-significantly enhancing both performance and cost-effectiveness. Featuring an ultra-high bifaciality of 90%±5% and an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, the modules consistently lead performance across various application scenarios. By the end of 2025, cumulative shipments of the Hyper-ion series HJT products had surpassed 12GW, exported to over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Risen Energy has proactively ventured into the space economy, with its self-developed 50µm ultra-thin p-type HJT cells achieving batch delivery. Demonstrating superior performance in lightweight design and radiation resistance, these cells are perfectly compatible with flexible solar arrays. Risen Energy's perovskite/silicon HJT tandem solar cell R&D has hit a 30.99% conversion efficiency, opening up vast room for efficiency evolution in future space photovoltaics.

From ground-based power plants to the vast starry skies, Risen Energy is redefining energy boundaries through innovation. This marks not just the evolution of PV technology, but also lays a solid scientific foundation for humanity's civilization to advance into the interstellar energy era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867861/111.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-top-three-in-conversion-efficiency-risen-energy-hjt-strongly-leads-the-new-era-of-space-energy-302668728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.