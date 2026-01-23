Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 11:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCF Corporate Finance: MCF advised BPE and the minority shareholders on the sale of SEALABLE to Elastofirm, a portfolio company of EGERIA

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPE, the Hamburg-based private equity investor focused on the German "Mittelstand" sector, has sold its majority shareholding in SEALABLE Solutions ("SEALABLE"), the manufacturer of high-quality elastomer seals and insulation used in track superstructure, tunnelling and industrial applications.

In this industrials transaction, SEALABLE joins Elastofirm Group, the European specialist for rubber and silicone products. MCF acted as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to BPE and the minority shareholders and facilitated an international, strategic deal.

The Deal

In this strategic move, SEALABLE will remain entrepreneurially independent, while benefitting from a more integrated extrusion and compounding value chain within the Elastofirm Group. Elastofirm increases its exposure to the attractive infrastructure market, strengthens its presence in Germany, and gains a leading position in the track superstructure segment. For BPE, the deal marks the successful realization of this investment that started by enabling a management buyout carve-out.

About SEALABLE

Built on 200 years of elastomer production heritage, SEALABLE is a Thuringia-based manufacturer specializing in elastomer components. SEALABLE develops and produces rubber-based sealing and vibration insulation solutions, leveraging deep materials and processing expertise, application-oriented engineering, and a focus on sustainability. Customers are served globally in the core application segments track superstructure systems, tunnel construction, and industrial markets.

About BPE

BPE is a Hamburg based private equity firm, specializing in partnerships with strong founder/owners or management teams that have distinctive and ambitious growth plans. Turning managers into entrepreneurs, BPE ensures the independence and innovative strength of German "Mittelstand" companies. Investment occasions are typically succession events, corporate divestitures, and buy-and-build strategies for companies with an annual turnover of EUR 10 to 100 million.

About Elastofirm

Elastofirm is a hands-on Dutch-headquartered group that invests in and builds a network of specialized European companies in the rubber and plastics industry, typically targeting businesses with an enterprise value of up to EUR 100m. The group focuses on creating synergies and sustainable value alongside local management through a decentralized model in which operating companies retain the core expertise and entrepreneurial leadership. Elastofirm is backed by EGERIA Private Equity.

CONTACT:

Deal Lead: Robert Plechinger, Partner, plechinger@mcfcorpfin.com

Press Contact: Elaine Kelly, Director Marketing, kelly@mcfcorpfin.com

Diese Information wurde Ihnen von Cision zur Verfügung gestellt http://news.cision.com/de

https://news.cision.com/de/mcf-corporate-finance/r/mcf-advised-bpe-and-the-minority-shareholders-on-the-sale-of-sealable-to-elastofirm--a-portfolio-com,c4296767

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/mcf-advised-bpe-and-the-minority-shareholders-on-the-sale-of-sealable-to-elastofirm-a-portfolio-company-of-egeria-302668878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.