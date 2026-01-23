DJ Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.6891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54311912 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN LEI Code: 213800MMSH99FSBJHE48 Sequence No.: 416037 EQS News ID: 2265206 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2265206&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)