CADENCE MINERALS

Cadence is advancing the past-producing, integrated Amapá iron ore project in Brazil, where it has so far earned a 35.7% interest. The project was brought through a PFS and has recently been granted a preliminary environmental licence. It is expected to deliver a premium direct reduction (DR) grade pellet feed concentrate aimed at the fast-growing and undersupplied 'green iron' market. In a recent change of strategy, Cadence has pivoted towards staged development, looking to restart the small-scale Azteca plant, which will provide vital cash flows to further advance Amapá.

