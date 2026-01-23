DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MTHU LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80346 CODE: MTHU LN ISIN: LU2891727930 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727930 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LN LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 416038 EQS News ID: 2265238 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 23, 2026 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)