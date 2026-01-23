Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
Huawei Cloud Unveils Global Sales Partner Policies for 2026 Targeting Shared Success in the Age of AI

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Cloud Global Sales Partner Policy Launch took place on January 22 in Singapore, under the theme "Shared Intelligence, Shared Success." Charles Yang, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, unveiled Huawei Cloud's global sales partner policies for 2026. These policies emphasize fostering greater trust, enhancing profitability, simplifying cooperation, and promoting growth for partners. The goal is to cultivate a healthy, thriving, and self-sustaining partner ecosystem.

Charles Yang, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service

Partner Policies: More Trust, More Profitability, More Simplicity, More Growth

Charles Yang highlighted that the intelligent era presents immense opportunities and challenges for Huawei Cloud and its partners. Huawei Cloud is dedicated to systemic innovation, delivering unparalleled AI computing via the industry's most powerful CloudMatrix supernode. Beyond pioneering Pangu models for key industry scenarios, Huawei Cloud's MaaS platform supports a vast range of models and applications. Combined with comprehensive data governance and end-to-end security, these initiatives foster a thriving ecosystem, driving rapid partner growth. He further elaborated on Huawei Cloud's partner policies for 2026.

Huawei Cloud fortifies partner trust by clearly defining business boundaries and market strategies, ensuring no competition for profits. These policies will remain unchanged for the next three years.

To boost partner profitability, Huawei Cloud introduces five policy enhancements, offering competitive discounts and incentives, strengthening project collaborations to win more projects, and leveraging its brand to attract new customers and broaden market presence for partners.

To streamline partnerships, Huawei Cloud adheres to specific collaboration guidelines and combats corruption. The Partner Center will be upgraded to a seamless one-stop workbench, enhancing efficiency and ease of cooperation.

For partner growth, Huawei Cloud delivers comprehensive support, including tiered enablement and practical incentives.

"Cloud and AI are a 30-year marathon that has only just begun," Yang said. He added: "The partners you choose are just as crucial as your destination. A true partnership is not about short-term benefits, but about a companion for the long haul. Huawei Cloud is committed to standing alongside partners for a mutually sustainable and beneficial future."

Fostering a Healthy, Thriving, and Self-Sustaining Partner Ecosystem

Li Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Computing Global Sales

Li Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Computing Global Sales, looked back over the past year, showing how Huawei Cloud and partners have progressed in tandem. In 2025, Huawei Cloud's partner business grew more than 50%. The number of partners has continued to expand and partner collaborations have continued to deepen. To date, Huawei Cloud already has more than 40 global distributors and 50 core/premier cloud solution providers as partners outside China. The ecosystem has over 4,000 global partners, and hundreds of thousands of paying customers.

As a partner ecosystem committed to continuing to enhance trust, profitability, simplicity, and growth, Huawei Cloud has redefined its customer account classification and clarified the responsibilities of Huawei and its partners. Huawei Cloud maintains the stability of this ecosystem and support for partner success through a three-pronged approach of incentives, benefits, and regulations. Huawei Cloud is demonstrating this support for rewarding partners by fully upgrading its partner incentive framework this year.

The upgrade consists of four pillars of support that Huawei Cloud will provide partners to foster their holistic growth. These four pillars are namely: amplifying partner voices on Huawei Cloud's global media matrix, helping partners improve their brand image using over 50 global benchmarks for key communication, upgrading partner benefits such as a bigger Market Development Fund and full support of their promotions, and finally inviting partners to participate in Huawei Cloud's own global marketing activities.

Huawei Cloud will bolster partner enablement with a tailored system, from strategic insights to sales practices, designed for various roles. For CXO-level leaders, Huawei Cloud will facilitate executive exchanges on industry trends, digital transformation, and AI strategy to align visions. Core teams will benefit from courses on business operations, industry insights, and growth strategies. BDs, SAs, and CSMs will receive hands-on training, including sales drills and technical workshops, to enhance their expertise.

Dale Chen, Director of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific Sales Partner Development

Dale Chen, Director of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific Sales Partner Development, explained how Huawei Cloud is the fastest-growing mainstream public cloud provider in the region and a choice partner for enterprise digital transformation. Over the past five years, Huawei Cloud's compound annual growth rate in the Asia Pacific region has exceeded 40%, with more than half of this revenue coming from partners. In APAC, Huawei Cloud has over 50 financial, 200 government and enterprise, and 500 Internet and cloud native customers. Local teams serve more than 10 countries. In APAC, the focus for Huawei Cloud and partners is on migrating core financial systems to the cloud, helping carriers achieve AI transformation and XtoB transformation, and leveraging AI-powered operational efficiency and public services for government and Internet customers. The AI Token Service is currently active in Hong Kong, with multiple open-source models available for use out of the box. In line with its Platform + Ecosystem strategy, Huawei works with partners in Asia Pacific to create new value for industries.

At the conference, partners from Thailand (Vonosis), Singapore (Wormwood), Argentina (Movistar), and Türkiye (Logosoft) shared testimonials of exploring global markets and growing together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867968/Charles_Yang_Senior_Vice_President_Huawei_President_Huawei_Cloud_Global.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867970/Li_Shi_President_Huawei_Cloud_Computing_Global_Sales.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867972/Dale_Chen_Director_Huawei_Cloud_Asia_Pacific_Sales_Partner_Development.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-unveils-global-sales-partner-policies-for-2026-targeting-shared-success-in-the-age-of-ai-302668918.html

