Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Appoints Todd Burlingame as Chief Development Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Development Officer ("CDO") to oversee the Company's direction towards development of our Yellowknife assets, including all stakeholder relationships, permitting strategy, and all other impending policies and plans on the future growth of the Company in Yellowknife.

Todd Burlingame brings extensive experience, leadership, and widespread familiarity with the NWT to this role. Todd is the Principal and Founder of Kee Scarp Ltd., a resource development company founded in 1996 that de-risks and advances large scale projects by restructuring organizations, building teams, participating in financing initiatives, meeting project milestones, securing approvals and negotiating benefits agreements with indigenous groups.

Todd's most significant positions over the last 30 years include:

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board,

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Mackenzie Valley Land & Water Board,

Project Manager at Vale's Long Harbour Hydrometallurgical Plant,

Manager at Nalcor Energy's Lower Churchill Hydroelectric Project,

Executive VP at Alderon Iron Ore Corp's Project,

Vice President at Baffinland Iron Mines,

President at High Tide Resources Corp.,

Chief Executive Officer at Search Minerals,

Chief Executive Officer at E-Tech Xploration.

Todd currently serves as an Independent Director at Ventra Metals Corp.

Todd has a B.Sc. Geology degree from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) in Nova Scotia.

Gold Terra, subject to Board approval, will grant the CDO an initial 800,000 stock options at the closing price on the first day of employment on January 23, 2026. The Option grant is according to our plan which is for 5 years with 25% vesting increment every 6 months after the date of the issuance.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "We welcome Todd's experience in joining the Gold Terra team. As we move closer into the next chapter of our Yellowknife gold discovery story, Todd's experience in senior management, and his extensive familiarity with the NWT regulatory environment, will be key in the very near future. He will be a great asset to the Company as we continue to advance our drilling, engineering, permitting on our advanced gold targets at the Con Mine and our other satellite deposits just 20 kilometers north of Town. As we build our future in Yellowknife with all the local stakeholders, Todd will be there, and available in Yellowknife, as we move our project forward towards development."

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

