Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company") Vertiqal today announces that it intends to complete a senior secured debenture financing of up to USD$2,000,000 (the "Offering") bearing an annual interest rate of 13% and maturing eighteen months from the date of issuance ("Maturity Date"). The debentures will be secured by a first-ranking security interest over all present and after-acquired property and assets of the Company. Interest will accrue and be payable as a balloon payment on the Maturity Date. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

