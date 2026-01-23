The "Poland Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Poland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 370 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 810 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.95%.
Poland is emerging as a key Tier-2 colocation hub in Europe, with Warsaw serving as a gateway between Western and Central-Eastern Europe, supported by strong connectivity and competitive land and power costs. Rapid market growth, expanding cloud regions, and increasing focus on sustainability position Poland as a strategic alternative to the saturated FLAP-D markets.
Data centers in Poland currently operate at an average occupancy rate of around 86%. Revenue per MW varies depending on the colocation model as retail, wholesale, or hybrid, with operators generating an estimated $1.5 million to $3.5 million per MW in 2024.
Leading colocation service providers in the country include Atman, Equinix, EdgeConneX, and Beyond.pl, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, Data4, among others. Also, some of the new entrants include Switch Datacenters, 1911 Data Centers and Greykite.
Existing Colocation Operators
- Atman
- Beyond.pl
- Polcom
- DATA4
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Vantage Data Centers
- Other Operators
New Operators
- Greykite
- Switch Datacenters
- 1911 Data Centers
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Poland
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Poland
- Sustainability Status in Poland
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps Investment in Poland
- Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
