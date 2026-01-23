The "Poland Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 370 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 810 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.95%.

Poland is emerging as a key Tier-2 colocation hub in Europe, with Warsaw serving as a gateway between Western and Central-Eastern Europe, supported by strong connectivity and competitive land and power costs. Rapid market growth, expanding cloud regions, and increasing focus on sustainability position Poland as a strategic alternative to the saturated FLAP-D markets.

Data centers in Poland currently operate at an average occupancy rate of around 86%. Revenue per MW varies depending on the colocation model as retail, wholesale, or hybrid, with operators generating an estimated $1.5 million to $3.5 million per MW in 2024.

Leading colocation service providers in the country include Atman, Equinix, EdgeConneX, and Beyond.pl, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, Data4, among others. Also, some of the new entrants include Switch Datacenters, 1911 Data Centers and Greykite.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Poland data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Poland by several industries.

The impact of AI on data center industry in Poland market.

The study on the sustainability status in Poland.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Poland.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Poland.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland Facilities Covered (Existing): 60 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06 Coverage: 15 cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Poland Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Poland.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the new entrants in Poland data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Poland?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Poland by 2030?

What factors are driving Poland data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $370 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $810 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Poland

Existing Colocation Operators

Atman

Beyond.pl

Polcom

DATA4

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Vantage Data Centers

Other Operators

New Operators

Greykite

Switch Datacenters

1911 Data Centers

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Poland

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Poland

Sustainability Status in Poland

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Poland

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

