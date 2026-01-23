The "Ireland Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ireland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 580 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.45%.
As part of the FLAP-D market, Ireland holds a strategic role in Europe's colocation ecosystem, which consists of 35 operational colocation data center facilities as of December 2024. In terms of data center development, Dublin remains the primary data center hub for investment in Ireland, while secondary cities such as Cork, Galway, Wicklow, and Ennis are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.
Key players in the Irish colocation landscape include Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, BT Ireland, Digital Realty, K2 STRATEGIC, EdgeConneX, CyrusOne, Echelon Data Centres, Pure Data Centres, among others. Several new players are entering the market, including Art Data Centres, AVAIO Digital, Energia Data Centre, EngieNode, JCD Group, GreenScale, and Vantage Data Centers.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
- Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.
- An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Ireland by several industries.
- The impact of AI on the data center industry in Ireland market.
- The study on the sustainability status in Ireland.
- Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Ireland.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Ireland.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 35
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14
- Coverage: 3+
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Ireland
- Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Ireland.
- Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- What factors are driving the Ireland data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in Ireland data center industry?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Ireland?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Ireland by 2030?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|57
|Forecast Period
|2024 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$580 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1860 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.4%
|Regions Covered
|Ireland
Existing Colocation Operators
- CyrusOne
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Digital Realty
- Keppel Data Centres
- Prescient Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Other
New Operators
- Art Data Centres
- AVAIO Digital
- Energia Data Centre
- EngieNode
- JCD Group
- GreenScale
- Vantage Data Centers
Supply Demand Analysis
- Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by IT Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Ireland
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Ireland
- Sustainability Status in Ireland
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps Investment in Ireland
- Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
Target Audience
- Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data Center Construction Contractors
- Data Center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Government Agencies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7r3e1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123243188/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900