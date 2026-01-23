Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE7) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement with the B-ALL Syndicate Ltd. ("B-All" or the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property ("Golden Girl Property", "Golden Girl" or "Property"), from the B-ALL Syndicate.

Chris Wensley, CEO of Gold Runner states, "We are excited to begin exploration on the Golden Girl property located in an underexplored part of British Columbia's renowned Golden Triangle. The excellent work done by the B-ALL Syndicate team who generated the property allows us to get right into it with follow up prospecting and mapping of known high-grade gold targets in preparation for future drilling. This is the same team that generated and staked Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT), Surebet Discovery and contributed to advancing that discovery to where it is today. The B-ALL Syndicate also generated and staked the Big One discovery that was subsequently optioned to Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV: JUGR), who are actively exploring the project with drilling to commence this summer. We are looking forward to unlocking the full potential of this brand new discovery and bring long term value to our share holders."

Golden Girl is only 17 kilometers (km) from the Snip Mine and 14 km from the Bronson Air Strip, making for cost-effective exploration in the heart of the Golden Triangle of North-Western British Columbia.

Recent exploration, conducted by B-ALL, has identified a large new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km on the Golden Girl Property. The system features a gold-rich core surrounded by a silver-rich halo. Highlights from the 2024 exploration program include grab samples assaying up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14.15% Zn and channel cuts assaying up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb and 7.42% Zn. Forty-seven (47) samples collected on the Property returned values exceeding 1 g/t AuEq (see table below for samples >1 g/t AuEq).

The Golden Girl property covers an area of 8,471 hectares (ha) located in the Iskut River region of Northwestern British Columbia. This acquisition places the Company in a richly endowed, underexplored geologic terrane in the heart of the Golden Triangle, approximately 17 km from the past-producing Snip Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 1 million ounces of gold, 390,000 ounces of silver and 249,276 kilograms of copper (at an average 127.5 grams per ton gold over 8 years). Eskay Creek, which lies approximately 60 km east of Golden Girl, produced approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160,000 ounces of silver between 1994 and 2008 (with an estimated 3.3 million ounces of gold, 88 million ounces of silver in reserves). Golden Girl is also located approximately mid-way between Goliath Resources Limited's Gold Digger/Surebet discovery and Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.'s Big One property, almost next door to Newmont's Galore Creek. The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties.





High-grade mineralization at Golden Girl occurs in structurally controlled shear zones within sulphide-rich veins, stockwork, and breccias, similar to the nearby Snip Gold Mine. Hydrothermal fluids took advantage of pre-existing structures to deposit gold-silver rich mineralization as well as sulphides such as chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite associated with quartz-carbonate rich veins. Pervasive alteration associated with fluid infiltration is often observed surrounding the zones of strong gold-silver mineralization.

More than 95% of the Golden Girl property remains unexplored. Rapid glacial retreat and snowpack abatement over the last 35 years have revealed vast areas of new outcrop that have never seen historical surface exploration. The Company is planning additional prospecting, sampling and mapping in areas surrounding the known mineralized showings, as well as detailed work augmented by geophysical survey in areas around the known drill ready targets in preparation for the inaugural drill program.

The Golden Girl Property is strategically located near major regional infrastructure with year-round helicopter access from the Forrest Kerr Road (39 km east), as well as in close proximity to a maintained power line and an active air strip. The project exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).

Table 1: Golden Girl Property Samples with assays >1 g/t AuEq.

Sample ID Sample Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) D751631 Grab 5.50 3261.82 1.09 8.78 0.45 45.16 D751628 Grab 8.59 1769.68 2.86 17.40 10.60 38.39 D751915 Grab 0.92 2531.45 1.89 3.40 10.40 35.12 D751738 Channel 3.74 2105.45 0.88 5.48 7.42 31.66 D751551 Grab 11.28 1465.23 0.23 0.51 0.41 28.14 D751629 Grab 1.32 1828.17 2.10 7.18 0.27 25.60 D751807 Grab 0.17 1558.66 0.37 8.07 14.15 24.06 D751554 Grab 0.25 1114.15 0.63 1.22 0.09 13.66 D751552 Grab 5.48 644.81 0.13 0.27 0.39 13.00 D751735 Channel 0.44 812.73 0.65 2.45 1.82 11.29 D751516 Channel 1.80 82.99 0.05 20.00 12.30 10.89 D751723 Float 5.07 2.75 5.37 0.10 0.46 10.86 D751919 Chip 10.51 24.31 0.01 0.06 0.11 10.84 D751535 Grab 3.44 369.77 0.28 5.95 1.30 9.56 D751617 Grab 0.74 215.28 0.03 20.00 5.11 9.09 D751514 Channel 2.52 2.75 0.18 11.95 3.42 6.39 D751886 Grab 0.02 337.96 0.16 1.59 4.65 5.74 D751664 Grab 0.59 411.92 0.22 0.01 0.03 5.44 D751614 Chip 0.23 75.70 0.02 3.46 6.69 3.89 D751515 Channel 0.27 90.68 0.01 6.12 3.02 3.55 D751543 Grab 0.25 230.57 0.34 0.54 0.49 3.44 D751736 Channel 0.22 247.74 0.13 0.84 0.10 3.34 D751663 Grab 0.60 127.98 0.21 2.00 1.62 3.18 D751659 Grab 0.65 131.22 0.18 0.74 0.65 2.67 D751612 Chip 0.08 37.65 0.02 2.93 4.30 2.47 D751615 Grab 0.36 83.42 0.07 2.95 0.47 2.15 D751906 Grab 0.08 70.23 0.03 2.11 2.61 2.15 D751825 Grab 0.22 39.98 0.07 1.58 2.27 1.77 D751737 Channel 1.27 33.97 0.04 0.12 0.02 1.73 D751534 Grab 0.98 57.04 0.01 0.18 0.06 1.69 D751513 Talus 0.13 95.98 0.02 0.59 0.65 1.55 D751002 Channel 0.03 2.75 0.04 5.10 1.09 1.54 D751508 Chip 0.47 31.23 0.68 0.01 0.01 1.54 D751959 Chip 0.03 32.57 0.03 0.12 3.43 1.50 D751645 Chip 0.09 73.95 0.38 0.05 0.04 1.34 D751646 Grab 0.06 87.81 0.27 0.02 0.04 1.34 D751003 Channel 0.02 33.09 0.01 2.41 1.17 1.28 D751809 Grab 0.01 11.20 1.06 0.00 0.01 1.24 D751547 Channel 0.05 53.39 0.08 0.84 0.97 1.21 D751745 Float 0.83 6.46 0.27 0.01 0.01 1.19 D751883 Grab 0.02 16.52 0.00 1.22 2.29 1.17 D751922 Float 0.16 15.51 0.78 0.01 0.01 1.15 D751899 Channel 0.01 14.97 0.00 0.70 2.51 1.10 D751549 Channel 0.04 23.75 0.01 1.24 1.65 1.09 D751546 Channel 0.05 41.31 0.02 0.93 1.08 1.06 D751608 Talus 0.09 7.30 0.55 0.08 0.92 1.05 D751509 Grab 0.25 21.33 0.50 0.01 0.01 1.02

Terms of the Option Agreement

The Terms of the Option Agreement are as follows:

the Company will pay a non-refundable deposit of $250,000 to B-All (the "Escrow Funds") in trust and subject to the approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") (the "Regulatory Approvals") by September 2, 2026, as the initial payment under the Option Agreement, and if such approvals are not obtained by September 2, 2026 the Escrow Funds will be provided to B-All in full as a break fee; The company will issue to B-All 1,830,000 common shares of the Company at the closing price of the date of execution of the Option Agreement and 1,830,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with such Warrants being exercisable within five (5) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE on the day prior to issuance plus $0.01 per Warrant (the common shares and Warrants, shall herein be referred to as, the "Trigger Date Securities"), and the Trigger Date Securities shall be issued in escrow and remain in escrow until receipt of the Regulatory Approvals regarding any necessary approvals for the Option Agreement and if such approvals is not obtained, the Trigger Date Securities shall be cancelled and returned to treasury of the Company; The Company will incur a minimum of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures, prior to October 1, 2027; Upon each of the 1st through 6th anniversaries, the Company will pay $250,000 in cash to B-All no later than the respective anniversary (1st through 6th) of the Regulatory Approvals and issue 1,830,000 common shares at a deemed price equal to the closing price of the Company shares on the CSE on the last trading day prior to such issuance date and 1,830,000 common share purchase warrants (respective "First through Sixth Anniversary Warrants") exercisable within 5 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the shares on the CSE on the last trading day prior to such issuance date plus $0.01 per each respective anniversary warrant; the Company will incur a minimum of $3,000,000 in total exploration expenditures prior to October 1, 2029; the Company will issue to B-All, not later than the seventh anniversary of the Regulatory Approvals, 4,000,000 common shares at the closing price of the Company shares on the CSE on the last trading day prior to the date of issuance and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Seventh Anniversary Warrants") exercisable within 5 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE on the last trading day prior to the date of issuance plus $0.01 per Seventh Anniversary Warrant; the Company will incur a minimum of $10,000,000 in Exploration Expenditures (including the previous annual expenditure amounts) not later than the seventh anniversary of the Regulatory Approvals (for total exploration expenditures of a minimum of $10,000,000) and filing and registering a work/assessment report under the Mineral Tenure Act for 100% of such exploration expenditures and delivering and filing on SEDAR+, not later than the seventh anniversary of the Regulatory Approval Date, a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Property (the "Initial NI 43-101 Report") which is based on the results of all exploration expenditures incurred on the Golden Girl Property prior to December 31 of the immediately preceding calendar year and includes a resource estimate of gold equivalent mineral reserves (proven and probable) and gold equivalent mineral resources (measured, indicated and inferred categories) (such resource estimate being herein referred to as the "Initial Resource" and each ounce of gold equivalent reserves and resources set out in the Initial NI 43-101 Report and all other NI 43-101 technical reports published in respect of the Property or part thereof being herein referred to as an "Ounce"), and paying to the Syndicate within five (5) Business Days of the date of such delivery and SEDAR+ filing (in such names and amounts as shall be set out in the Syndicate List most recently provided by the Syndicate), USD $3.00 in respect of each Ounce contained in the Initial Resource. Having met and satisfied all of the above, Gold Runner will have exercised the Option.

If the option is exercised and the Company acquires the Golden Girl Property, there are additional bonus payments in cash that may be provided by the Company to B-All, based on additional Ounces defined in future National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report filed by the Company, subject to certain extensions.

Upon exercise of the Option, a royalty will be reserved to the Syndicate and the Company will pay the Royalty to the Syndicate (in cash or in kind [i.e. gold] at the option of the Syndicate); provided that the Company shall have the option to reduce the royalty from four percent (4%) to three Percent (3%) by paying USD $2,000,000 to the Syndicate not later than 24 months after the date of exercise of the Option.

The Option Agreement will be filed on SEDAR+ and the full terms of the Option can be found therein on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gold Runner CEO, Chris Wensley further states: "We are thrilled to have acquired the Golden Girl Option, and we are excited to begin work to build on the initial high grade poly metallic findings generated by the B-ALL Syndicate with a view to confirming a significant discovery. We are also very pleased to welcome the B-All Syndicate, Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT), and Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV: JUGR) as significant corner stone shareholders as we move forward together."

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific and Geopolitically stable mining districts of North Western British Columbia and Nevada.

The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world-class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the "world-class" Round Mountain deposit.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration's Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those statements relating to the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

