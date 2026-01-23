The "UK Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.93%.
The U.K. data center colocation market is witnessing significant growth, driven by several growth factors, such as a rapid surge in digital transformation, adoption of cloud services and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and big data. Government initiatives such as Project Gigabit, which aims to expand gigabit-capable broadband, accelerate digital adoption across key sectors like healthcare, finance and manufacturing in the U.K.
The U.K. is one of the well-established data center colocation markets in the European region that hosts approximately 239 existing colocation data center facilities as of December 2024, of which around 73 are in Greater London County and approximately 37 data centers are in Berkshire County. The country is also witnessing around 71 new upcoming data center facilities that are currently in planning, announced and development stages.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
- Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing U.K. data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the U.K. data center market size during the forecast period.
- An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in the UK by several industries.
- The study on the sustainability status in the UK.
- Analysis on current and future cloud operations in the U.K.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the U.K.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the U.K.
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 239
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 71
- Coverage: 35+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in the U.K.
- Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in the U.K.
- Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- What factors are driving the U.K. data center colocation market?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the UK by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the U.K. data center industry?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the UK?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Virtus Data Centres
- Equinix
- Ark Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
- NTT Data
- CyrusOne
- Yondr Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Global Switch
- KAO Data
- Iron Mountain
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Echelon Data Centres
- Datum Datacentres
- Green Mountain AS- Data Centres
- AtlasEdge
- Lunar Digital
- SUB1 DATA CENTRES
- Digital Realty
- CapitaLand
- DataVita
- nLighten
- Rackspace Technology
- Castleforge Galaxy Data Centers
- Redcentric
- Edgecore Digital Infrastructure
- Pulsant
- ServerChoice
- CentersquareDC
- Lumen Technologies
- Custodian Data Centres
- Serverfarm
- Stellium Data Centres The Data Meridian
- Keppel Data Centres
- Global Technical Realty
- Telehouse
- Others
New Operators
- Ada Infrastructure
- Alandale Group of Companies
- Anglesey Group
- Greystoke
- Teesworks
- Digital Reef
- QTS Data Centers
- SWI Group
- DC01UK
- SEGRO Plc
- Tritax Group
- Corscale Data Centers
- Patrizia SE
- Pinewood Group
- CloudHQ, LLC
- Elite UK REIT
- SineQN
- Wycombe Film Studios
- Link Park Heathrow LLP
- Nscale
- Valore Group
- Latos Data Centres
- Wilton International
- Deep Green
- Blackpool Council
- Digital Land Development
- Western Bio-Energy
- Northtree Investment Management
- Lasercharm
- Yotta Data Center (Media Datacentre)
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in UK
- Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in UK Market
- Sustainability Status in UK
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps Investment in UK
- Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eefv6f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123340545/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900