Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Resources Completes $35M Institutional Placement to Expand Drilling and Advance Colosseum Towards Production

$35M Placement Positions Dateline for Colosseum Development

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed a $35 million placement and has increased the Company's total available cash to over $58 million. The placement comprised the issue of 112.9 million new Ordinary shares at $0.31 per share, equating to 3.1% of the Company (Placement). The Placement was well supported by institutional investors and led by Shaw and Partners. Dateline is now in its strongest financial position since acquiring the Colosseum Project.

Highlights

$35 million Institutional Placement Completed : Dateline has successfully secured $35 million through a strongly supported placement at $0.31 per share.

Cash Reserves Strengthened: Following the placement, the Company's total cash position has increased to over $58 million.

IP Results Identify Coincident Anomalies: Coincident IP, conductivity and radiometric anomalies indicate deep sulfide targets to be assessed with deep diamond drilling.

Transition to U.S. reporting standards: To broaden its investor base and improve accessibility to U.S. investors, the Company is transitioning to U.S. reporting standards and related regulatory frameworks.

Senior management and directors participated in the Placement with a total commitment of $1.35 million, including from the Company's two recently appointed directors (subject to shareholder approval), further aligning management with shareholder outcomes.

The Company will use the funds to advance multiple parallel workstreams, including, completion of the Bankable Feasibility Study, increased exploration capacity, expanded site works and the ordering of long-lead items required for the Colosseum mine restart.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, said:

"This capital enables us to act decisively in advancing development, expanding drilling, and testing deeper targets, while progressing a potential U.S. listing strategy. Our focus remains squarely on execution and value creation for shareholders."

Recent IP results have identified elevated chargeability, including deeper responses coincident with a magneto-telluric (MT) conductivity feature and a regional structural trend reflected in USGS radiometric data. Dateline now has converging technical datasets, together with the financial capacity, to pursue deeper REE and gold drilling. Two diamond drill rigs are mobilizing to site, and Dateline is in the process of securing additional rigs, allowing for an accelerated and deeper drilling program.

Separately, the Company is progressing work to transition to U.S. reporting standards to enhance its accessibility to U.S. investors. K&L Gates has been appointed to advise on the legal aspects of this process, and Dateline is considering the appointment of a Big Four accounting firm to support U.S. GAAP compliance.

The Placement was completed under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and as required under ASX Listing Rules, an Appendix 3B will follow this announcement. The issue of Placement shares to Directors is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting, to be held as soon as practicable.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline also owns 100% of the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernardino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr. Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr. Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr. Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

