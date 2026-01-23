Specific AI Limited: Overseas Expansion-Specialized AI Agent Specific AI Completes $1 Million Investment

Following PoC (Proof of Concept), early adoption is progressing at Fortune 500 companies.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Specific AI announced that it has secured a million-dollar angel investment. Founded by a team from Cambridge in 2024, the AI agent company is dedicated in information gathering for global enterprises in multilingual and multicultural environments. It is currently focusing on expanding Japanese and U.S. markets, with official launch in 2026.

Investment Background

The angel round investment was led by investors with overseas industry backgrounds, who is specializing in TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecom) and hard-tech sectors. Investors have been involved in the early stages of multiple pioneering technology companies.

Established for just over a year, it has already completed proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and deployed its solutions across numerous enterprises through a beta version focused on "accelerating overseas business expansion," including Fortune Global 500 companies, publicly listed firms, and well-known Japanese companies.

Technology and Product Impact

Specific AI's core technology is based on a multi-agent system, capable of automating decision-making, business optimization, and resource allocation in complex environments involving multiple languages, cultures, and markets. This helps companies reduce costs, accelerate market expansion, and mitigate cross-border operational risks. By interacting seamlessly with AI-driven agents, companies can quickly adapt to market demands in different countries, leading to significant business growth.

Future Development Plans

Looking ahead, Specific AI plans to deepen its technology development and enhance the capabilities of its multi-agent platform, particularly in areas such as overseas market tracking, risk management, international bidding projects, and global supply chain management. Specific AI has already laid out a strategy to expand into the Japanese and U.S. markets, and plans to launch its next funding round in Q1 2026 to expand product development and market outreach.

According to Yang Jinguang, the co-founder of Specific AI, "Faced with the massive global market for enterprise expansion, traditional tools can no longer meet the complex and diverse business needs. We see AI agents as a historic opportunity to become the 'new infrastructure' for global business operations." This presents a massive market opportunity for Specific AI to address these challenges with its innovative AI solutions.

About Specific AI

Founded by a team from Cambridge, Specific AI is an artificial intelligence company providing standardized AI agent employees for global expansion and high-value information gaps in the internationalization sector. It aims to assist businesses with overseas growth and risk management, redefining how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand globally.

Media Contact:

Organization: Specific AI Limited

Contact Person Name: Sisi Tang

Website: https://specific-ai.com

Email: info@specific-ai.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: China

SOURCE: Specific AI Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/overseas-expansion-specialized-ai-agent-specific-ai-completes-1-m-1130184