The Iceland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 170 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.09%.

Iceland has around 7 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to grow over time, as both existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.

In 2024, the average occupancy of data center facilities in Iceland was over 95.5%, representing a strong absorption rate. By 2030, the vacancy rate is likely to be less than 3%, owing to a rise in strong demand for data storage facilities.

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Iceland.

The study of the existing Iceland data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Iceland data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Iceland by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Iceland.

The study on sustainability status in Iceland.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Iceland.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Iceland.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Iceland.

Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Iceland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 7

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1

Coverage: 5 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Iceland

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Iceland?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Iceland by 2030?

What factors are driving the Iceland data center colocation market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 47 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $170 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $375 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Iceland

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Iceland

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Iceland

Sustainability Status in Iceland

Submarine Cables

Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

Existing Colocation Operators

atNorth

Verne

Borealis Data Center

New Operators

GIGA-42 (Global InterConnection Group SCALE-42)

