Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A41MPT | ISIN: US0919471013 | Ticker-Symbol: O7S
Düsseldorf
23.01.26 | 10:44
15,770 Euro
-12,86 % -2,328
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
124 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Crypto Infrastructure Company BitGo Rises 2.7% in NYSE Debut

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 23rd

  • U.S. equities are mixed Friday after two days of gains driven by easing geopolitical concerns; BitGo shares rose 2.7% in their NYSE debut, with COO Jody Mettler saying this is "just the beginning" for the company.
  • Viewers can tune into NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET on the NYSE TV app, where ICE VP of Strategic Initiatives Michael Blaugrund will discuss the newly announced NYSE tokenized securities platform enabling 24/7 trading of U.S. equities and ETFs.
  • Target announced new board appointments as it enters a new growth phase under incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke: former Nike Chief Innovation Officer John Hoke joins March 1, and former HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies joins April 1.

Opening Bell
Rithm Capital rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Zeta Global celebrates the full beta launch of Athena

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868097/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_23.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5732218/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update---crypto-infrastructure-company-bitgo-rises-2-7-in-nyse-debut-302668981.html

