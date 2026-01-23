4biddenknowledge Inc: Billy Carson Launches $100 Million Evergreen Technology Fund Focused on the Future of AI & Innovation

Carson Company LLC launches An evergreen private investment platform designed to identify, invest in, and scale high-growth technology and AI companies across global innovation
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Billy Carson Announces Launch of Carson Company LLC, a Private Investment Platform Focused on Technology and Artificial Intelligence
Visionary entrepreneur and six-time bestselling author Billy Carson today announced the formation of Carson Company LLC, a privately structured investment platform created to pursue long-term value creation through strategic investments in technology-driven businesses operating within the global innovation economy.
Carson Company LLC has been established as an evergreen private investment vehicle, designed to support the identification, development, and scaling of emerging companies across artificial intelligence, software, and advanced digital infrastructure sectors. The platform's structure allows for continuous investment activity and long-term ownership strategies rather than reliance on fixed fund durations or predetermined exit schedules.
Additional information regarding the platform's structure, investment objectives, risk factors, and participation requirements is available exclusively through a Private Placement Memorandum ("PPM"), which may be provided upon request to verified accredited investors, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Strategic Management and Deal Flow Infrastructure
Carson Company LLC is managed by FoundrMatch Inc., a technology-enabled venture development firm that operates the FoundrMatch Online Inventors & Founders Academy. The academy serves as a proprietary ecosystem for sourcing, evaluating, and preparing early-stage and growth-stage companies for institutional readiness.
Through this platform, FoundrMatch supports founders with education, mentorship, and operational frameworks designed to strengthen business fundamentals prior to potential capital engagement.
"Innovation alone is no longer enough," said Billy Carson, Founder and Principal of Carson Company LLC. "Enduring companies are built at the intersection of technology, disciplined execution, and aligned leadership. This platform is structured to support founders building long-term enterprises while maintaining a measured and responsible investment philosophy."
Focus Areas Within the Global Technology Economy
Carson Company LLC intends to evaluate investment opportunities across a broad range of innovation sectors, which may include:
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Enterprise Platforms
Financial Technology and Digital Infrastructure
Healthcare Technology and Bioinformatics
Cybersecurity and Data Protection
Automation and Intelligent Systems
Distributed Systems and Blockchain Technologies
Media, Data, and Platform-Based Technologies
Investment evaluation is conducted using disciplined underwriting processes and, where applicable, independent third-party valuation methodologies.
Evergreen Investment Framework
The platform's evergreen design is intended to support:
Ongoing capital deployment over time
Reinvestment and capital recycling strategies
Long-term ownership and operational participation
Multiple potential liquidity pathways, including strategic acquisitions, public listings, or asset sales
Flexibility without mandatory exit timelines
This structure is designed to align long-term investor participation with the maturation cycles typical of technology and innovation-driven businesses.
Active Engagement Philosophy
In addition to capital consideration, Carson Company LLC may provide portfolio companies with access to operational resources, which can include:
Strategic and executive advisory support
Business development and commercialization guidance
Operational systems and infrastructure consulting
Marketing and platform exposure opportunities
Access to the broader FoundrMatch founder ecosystem
This approach is intended to support enterprise development and long-term scalability.
About Billy Carson
Billy Carson is a six-time bestselling author, entrepreneur, and media executive recognized for his work at the intersection of science, technology, and human advancement.
He is the Founder and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and 4biddenknowledge TV, a global streaming network reaching audiences worldwide, as well as the creator of 4BK Academy, an education platform serving more than 1,700 active members.
Carson is also the inventor of the 4BK BIOKEY, an AI-driven biomarker technology platform, and a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine. His work and commentary have been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Bizjournals, and TED Talks.
He holds a Certificate of Science with an emphasis in Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Certificate in Ancient Civilizations from Harvard University.
Offering Structure
Carson Company LLC is offered pursuant to:
• Regulation D, Rule 506(c) for U.S. accredited investors
• Regulation S for non-U.S. investors
The platform accepts qualified subscriptions through approved onboarding and verification processes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offering is made only by means of a Private Placement Memorandum and related subscription documents.
Media Contact
Carson Company LLC
7777 Glades Rd, Suite 57
Boca Raton, FL 33434
media@carsoncompany.com
www.CarsonCompany.app
Cynthia DeMonte
4biddenknowledge Inc.
media@carsoncompany.com
