BDXL Ltd: Who Offers the Best Certified Translation Services?

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Certified translations are mandatory for official applications in countries worldwide. Immigration authorities, courts, universities, and government agencies routinely ask for this type of translation to verify the accuracy and authenticity of foreign-language documents.

With over 300 million people migrating each year, there's a greater demand for the best certified translation services to ensure 100% acceptance. Here are some well-known companies to check out.

Quick Comparison Table

Feature Translayte USCISTranslation LegalTranslator Services Certified translations

Professional translation

Sworn translations

NAATI translators USCIS certified translations MOJ-approved legal translation services in Dubai, UAE Best for Immigration documents

Personal documents

Business documents

Official documents USCIS related documents for immigration, courts, universities, and government organisations. Dubai UAE focused documents translations of immigration, courts, business and government. Turnaround time 12 hours 24 hours 24 hours Pricing Starts from $24.99 per page Starts from $24.99 per page Starts from $19.48 (AED 71.55) per page

1. Translayte

Translayte offers the best certified translation services for immigration, court proceedings, visa applications, university admissions, citizenship, and other official purposes globally. Translayte has over 15 years of industry experience and has served 100,000 clients, with 100% acceptance from global authorities. One feature that gives Translayte a unique advantage is its hybrid approach, which combines human expertise and technology to deliver certified translation services fast and accurately.

According to Tayo Ademolu, Founder and CEO of Translayte, "We've built something unique in the translation industry. While others rely solely on human translation or automated systems, we've developed a hybrid model where technology handles consistency checks, formatting, and initial quality control, while our certified translators provide linguistic accuracy and cultural understanding that no machine can replicate. This is why we can guarantee acceptance while delivering in 12 hours; our system is built for both speed and absolute accuracy."

Translayte holds memberships in the American Translators Association (ATA), the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), and the European Association of Translation Companies (EUATC). In 2024, they won the ATC " Innovator of the Year " award, recognizing their advances in secure digital workflows, automation, and client-focused translation technology. They were also featured in the 2025 Slator Language Service Provider Index.

What Makes Translayte the Best Choice for Certified Translation Services

Affordable certified translation services at $24.99 per document

Guaranteed 100% acceptance for all certified translations by USCIS, IRCC , UKVI, courts, and government agencies

Urgent certified translation is delivered in 12-24 hours

Translation services in over 150 languages

Certified translation by translators who are native speakers and subject-matter experts

Proven experience with 100,000+ official translations

Customer review and approval before final delivery, allowing you to confirm the accuracy of names, dates, and technical terms before receiving your translation

Proper certification and translator credentials for all translations

Secure, web-based ordering system with 24/7 customer support.

What Customers Say

Translayte's position as the best certified translation service is evident in over 7,000 positive reviews across different platforms. Here's what some customers had to say in their 5-star Trustpilot review:

"Very quick and very accurate translation. When asking for 24-hours urgency have got a translation draft in 5 hours with no need of any amendment or correction. Very well done!"

In another 5-star review, a customer who has used Translayte's services numerous times had this to say,

"I have used this service numerous times over the past few years, as I have been relocating between nations. I have translated medical documentation, administrative paperwork as well personal credentials. They have all been dealt promptly, efficiently and with the upmost professionalism."

2. USCISTranslations.com

USCISTranslation offers USCIS-certified translation services, focusing mainly on immigration-related documents for residency, visa, and university applications in the USA. The company delivers accurate and compliant translations that meet USCIS formatting, certification, and submission requirements, helping applicants avoid delays and rejections.

What makes USCISTranslation one of the best options for certified translation services in the USA is the in-depth understanding of US immigration requirements, transparent pricing starting from $24.99, and fast turnaround times.

USCISTranslation offers top certified translation services for a wide range of commonly requested immigration documents, including birth certificates, marriage and divorce certificates, academic records, police clearances, and other supporting documents.

If you need a certified translation for an immigration document urgently, USCISTranslation offers a 24-48-hour standard time, with urgent requests delivered under 12 hours.

3. LegalTranslator.ae

LegalTranslator is a trusted provider of Ministry of Justice-certified translation services in Dubai, UAE, with 100% guaranteed acceptance rate. They provide legally valid translations that are accepted by UAE courts, governments, universities, embassies, and other authorities.

LegalTranslator's unique advantage lies in its network of over 100 MOJ-approved translators with subject expertise, fast turnaround times, confidentiality, and reliable customer support.

These features make it the best choice for individuals, professionals, and businesses needing legal translation across Dubai and the UAE.

The company assigns MOJ-approved translators to handle your documents and includes the specific certification format required by your receiving authority.

They also translate a wide range of documents, including academic transcripts, degree certificates, contracts, court documents, immigration paperwork, and corporate records. Every translation undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure accurate legal terminology, proper formatting, and consistent language throughout.

