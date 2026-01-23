LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced it will present 23 scientific posters at Maui Derm Hawaii 2026 (Jan. 25-29), showcasing a comprehensive body of evidence across atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic hand eczema (CHE), generalized pustular psoriasis(GPP) and pyoderma gangrenosum (PG). The posters comprise clinical, real-world and U.S.-focused analyses, including patient-reported outcomes, long-term results, and health economic assessments for ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm) and ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream, as well as a post-marketing study evaluating the efficacy of SPEVIGO (spesolimab-sbzo). These data follow the presentation of 22 posters at Winter Clinical Hawaii.

Together, these data reinforce LEO Pharma's leadership in advancing medical knowledge in skin diseases and showcase the company's continued momentum in improving dermatological care.

"These new data add meaningful depth to a growing and rigorous body of evidence and reflect the commitment of our team at LEO Pharma to advancing medical dermatology," said Shannon Schneider, Vice President of North America Medical Affairs for LEO Pharma. "Our focus is on developing medicines for chronic skin diseases, with an understanding of the profound impact that itch, pain, and impaired daily function can have on patients' lives."

Key data to be presented by LEO Pharma at Maui Derm Hawaii 2026 include:

Final analysis of a 52-week longitudinal real-world study, examining the patient-reported outcomes among U.S. adults with moderate to severe AD treated with ADBRY. 1

Preliminary analysis of the real-world effectiveness and safety of SPEVIGO for GPP flares. 2

Several studies examining the patient experience of moderate to severe CHE in the U.S., including outcomes following treatment with ANZUPGO cream. 3-6

U.S. health-economic insights informing payer and practice-level decision-making for both CHE and AD.7-9

The company's full roster of presentations at the Maui Derm Conference1-23 can be found in the table below.

Maui Derm Conference Posters Author Delgocitinib and chronic hand eczema "Super-response" following treatment with delgocitinib cream 20 mg/g in a subgroup of patients with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema Armstrong AW, Bernier C, Bissonnette R, et al. Delgocitinib cream has negligible systemic exposure in patients with maximal use of delgocitinib cream for the treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema Gooderham M, Eichenfield LF, Bunick CG, et al. Safety of delgocitinib cream in adult patients with Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE): pooled analysis of five phase 2b and phase 3 trials Bissonnette R, Agner T, Giménez-Arnau AM, et al. Cost-per-responder analysis of delgocitinib topical cream versus dupilumab subcutaneous injection for moderate to severe atopic hand eczema in the United States. Balu S, Falah Rasmussen A, Bin Sawad A, et al. Demographics and Clinical Characteristics of Chronic Hand Eczema patients Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Simpson E, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Prevalence of self-reported physician diagnosis of Chronic Hand Eczema in adults: A cross-sectional study of more than 10,000 participants in the general population Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Chovatiya R, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Patient perspectives in moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema: Understanding patient experience and factors influencing treatment preference through in-depth qualitative patient interviews in the US. Armstrong AW, Bin Sawad A, Hazra N, et al. The impact of Chronic Hand Eczema on occupation, work productivity, and activity impairment: Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Simpson E, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Self-reported disease severity, symptoms, and treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Chovatiya R, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Tralokinumab and atopic dermatitis Tralokinumab is effective and well-tolerated in adults with atopic dermatitis with moderate-to-severe hand involvement who are candidates for systemic therapy: Week 16 results from the phase 3b ADHAND trial. Ehst B, Warren RB, Hong HC, et al. Real-world safety and effectiveness of up to 12-months tralokinumab treatment in adults with atopic dermatitis who discontinued dupilumab due to conjunctivitis Armstrong AW, Rubin C, Ferruci S, et al. Safety and adverse events of special interest in 825 adults with atopic dermatitis receiving up to 12 months of tralokinumab treatment in a real-world setting Rubin C, Jarell A, Becherel PA, et al. Real-world effectiveness of up to 12-months tralokinumab treatment in adults with atopic dermatitis who previously failed dupilumab or Janus kinase inhibitors Armstrong AW, Rodriguez A, Pereyra Rodriguez JJ, et al. Patient-reported outcomes evaluations of 12-months of tralokinumab treatment in 824 adults with atopic dermatitis: Real-world data from the prospective, non-interventional, international, single-cohort TRACE study. Ameen A, Becherel PA, Rubin C, et al. Tralokinumab provides long-term control of head and neck atopic dermatitis: end-of-treatment results from the 5-year open-label ECZTEND study. Wollenberg A, Chovatiya R, Park CO, et al. Initial Super Response to Tralokinumab Leads to Stable Long-term Response in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Responder and Predictor Analysis from the ECZTRA 3 ECZTEND Trials. Blauvelt A, de BruinWeller M, Katoh N, et al. Tralokinumab improves patient-reported outcomes in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in the United States: real-world data from a 52-week assessment Lio P, Balu S, Rene C, et al. Estimated conjunctivitis-related healthcare cost savings with increased tralokinumab use versus other biologics among patients with moderate-severe atopic dermatitis in the United States. Balu S, Maitland J, GauthierLoiselle M, et al. Budget Impact Analysis of Tralokinumab-ldrm for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the United States Houde L, Grindley R, Bin Sawad A, et al. Spesolimab and generalized pustular psoriasis Generalized pustular psoriasis: A systematic literature review of mortality and comorbidity data Lebwohl MG, Strober B, Choon SE, et al. Spesolimab for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis flares: Preliminary analysis of the EFFISAYIL REP study Choon SE, Burden AD, Strober B, et al. Spesolimab improves Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Physicians Global Assessment (GPPGA), affected body surface area (BSA), and quality of life (QoL) in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP): EFFISAYIL 2 trial analyses Strober BE, Merola JF, Gottlieb AB, et al. Pyoderma gangrenosum The emotional impact of pyoderma gangrenosum (PG): Real-world experience of the PG patient journey Alavi A, De Pottie D, Dini V, et al.

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as Hand Eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.24 HE is one of the most common skin disorders of the hands, and in a substantial number of patients it can develop into a chronic condition.25 CHE affects approximately one in ten adults in the U.S.15 It is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.24 The pathophysiology is characterized by skin barrier dysfunction, inflammation of the skin, and alterations of the skin microbiome.26

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life,27,28 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities.29 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.30

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itch and eczematous lesions.31 AD is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.32 Type 2 cytokines, including IL-13, play an important role in the key aspects of AD pathophysiology.31,32 Excessive IL-22 production is also known to contribute to the pathogenesis of AD.33

About Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a chronic, heterogeneous, neutrophilic inflammatory disease associated with skin and systemic symptoms that is distinct from plaque psoriasis. GPP is recognized as a separate clinical entity from other forms of psoriasis, with the IL-36 pathway being a key driver of GPP and triggering response to treatment.34,35 GPP can become life-threatening (mortality rates ranging from 2% to 16%) due to severe complications, such as multisystem organ failure and sepsis requiring urgent hospital care; many GPP patients also suffer from various comorbidities, which contribute to the ongoing burden for the patient and healthcare systems.36,37 GPP symptoms appear unpredictable and present on a continuum, which greatly impacts a patient's quality of life, and may cause fear and anxiety over the disease course, as well as long-term impacts on quality of life related to work/school, emotional health, social activities and finances.37,38

About ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) Cream

ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream is currently FDA-approved in the U.S. as the first and only topical pan-JAK treatment for chronic hand eczema (CHE). Use of ANZUPGO in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.39 ANZUPGO cream is also approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Canada under the brand name ANZUPGO for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or not advisable. ANZUPGO cream is also under investigation in other markets.

ANZUPGO cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe CHE in adults. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.40

In 2014, LEO Pharma A/S and Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) entered into a license agreement in which LEO Pharma gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where JT retains rights.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ANZUPGO (DELGOCITINIB) CREAM

What is ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who are not well-controlled with or cannot use topical corticosteroids.

The use of ANZUPGO along with other JAK inhibitors or strong immunosuppressants is not recommended.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ANZUPGO is for use on the skin (topical use) only. Do not use ANZUPGO in or on your eyes, mouth or vagina.

What is the most important information I should know about ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Infections: ANZUPGO may increase your risk of infections. ANZUPGO contains delgocitinib. Delgocitinib belongs to a class of medicines called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. JAK inhibitors are medicines that affect your immune system. JAK inhibitors can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections. Some people have had serious infections while taking JAK inhibitors by mouth or applying on the skin, including tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have been hospitalized or died from these infections.

ANZUPGO should not be used in people with an active, serious infection. You should not start using ANZUPGO if you have any kind of infection unless your healthcare provider tells you it is okay. You may be at a higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster) or eczema herpeticum (a blistery, painful skin rash) during treatment with ANZUPGO.

Before starting ANZUPGO, tell your healthcare provider if you:

are being treated for an infection or have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB

have had shingles (herpes zoster)

have had hepatitis B or C

think you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection such as fever, sweating, or chills; muscle aches; cough or shortness of breath; blood in your phlegm; weight loss; warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body; diarrhea or stomach pain; burning when you urinate or urinating more often than usual; and/or feeling very tired

After starting ANZUPGO, call your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. ANZUPGO can make you more likely to get infections or make worse any infections that you have. If you get a serious infection, your healthcare provider may stop your treatment with ANZUPGO until your infection is controlled.

Non-melanoma skin cancer. ANZUPGO may increase your risk of certain non-melanoma skin cancers. Your healthcare provider will regularly check your skin during your treatment with ANZUPGO.

Avoid sunlamps and limit the amount of time you spend in the sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen

Tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had any type of cancer

Potential risks from Janus kinase (JAK) inhibition. It is not known whether using ANZUPGO has the same risks as taking oral or other topical JAK inhibitors. Increased risk of death (all causes) has happened in people who were 50 years of age and older with at least one heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor who were taking a JAK inhibitor used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) compared to people taking another medicine in a class of medicines called TNF blockers. ANZUPGO is not for use in people with RA. Oral or other topical JAK inhibitors have also caused increased cholesterol.

Before using ANZUPGO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who use ANZUPGO should not receive live vaccines right before starting, during treatment, or right after treatment with ANZUPGO

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ANZUPGO will harm your unborn baby

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ANZUPGO passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during treatment with ANZUPGO. If you use ANZUPGO while breastfeeding, avoid touching the nipple and surrounding area right away after applying ANZUPGO to your hands and wrists

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the most common side effects of ANZUPGO?

application site reactions, including pain, tingling, itching, and redness; bacterial skin infections, including finger cellulitis and nail infections; and low white blood cells

These are not all of the possible side effects of ANZUPGO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm) ADTRALZA (tralokinumab)

ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm), which is marketed outside of the U.S. under the tradename ADTRALZA(tralokinumab), is a high-affinity fully human monoclonal antibody developed to bind to and inhibit the interleukin (IL)-13 cytokine, which plays a role in the immune and inflammatory processes underlying atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.41,42 Tralokinumab-ldrm specifically binds to the IL-13 cytokine, thereby inhibiting interaction with the IL-13 receptor a1 and a2 subunits (IL-13Ra1 and IL-13Ra2).43

Tralokinumab-ldrm is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older in the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia. Tralokinumab-ldrm is approved for use in adults with moderate- to-severe AD in Switzerland and Japan.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ADBRY (TRALOKINUMAB-LDRM)

What is ADBRY?

ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm) injection is a prescription medicine used to treat people 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. ADBRY can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

(tralokinumab-ldrm) injection is a prescription medicine used to treat people 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. ADBRY can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if ADBRY is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age.

Do not use ADBRY if you are allergic to tralokinumab or to any of its ingredients.

What should I discuss with my healthcare provider before starting ADBRY?

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have eye problems.

have a parasitic (helminth) infection.

are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a "live vaccine" if you are treated with ADBRY.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether ADBRY will harm your unborn baby. There is a pregnancy exposure registry for women who use ADBRY during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. You or your healthcare provider can get information and enroll you in this registry by calling 1-877-311-8972 or visiting https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/adbry-tralokinumab/.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether ADBRY passes into your breast milk and if it can harm your baby.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

How should I use ADBRY?

See the detailed "Instructions for Use" that comes with ADBRY for information on how to prepare and inject ADBRY and how to properly store and throw away (dispose of) used ADBRY prefilled syringes and autoinjectors.

Use ADBRY exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

Your healthcare provider will tell you how much ADBRY to inject and when to inject it.

ADBRY comes as a single-dose prefilled syringe with needle guard or as an autoinjector.

ADBRY is given as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection).

If your healthcare provider decides that you or a caregiver can give the injections of ADBRY, you or your caregiver should receive training on the right way to prepare and inject ADBRY. Do not try to inject ADBRY until you have been shown the right way by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it is recommended that ADBRY be given by or under supervision of an adult.

If you miss a dose, inject the missed dose as soon as possible, then continue with your next dose at your regular scheduled time.

If you inject too much ADBRY than prescribed, call your healthcare provider or call Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Your healthcare provider may prescribe other medicines to use with ADBRY. Use the other prescribed medicines exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.

What are the possible side effects of ADBRY?

ADBRY can cause serious side effects including:

Allergic reactions (hypersensitivity), including a severe reaction known as anaphylaxis. Stop using ADBRY and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms: breathing problems itching skin rash swelling of the face, mouth, and tongue fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure) hives

Eye problems. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision.

The most common side effects of ADBRY include:

upper respiratory tract infections

Eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching

Injection site reactions

High count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia)

These are not all the possible side effects of ADBRY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full U.S. Prescribing Information, including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

About SPEVIGO (spesolimab-sbzo)

SPEVIGO (spesolimab)is a humanized, selective antibody that specifically blocks the activation of the IL-36R, a signalling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including GPP.44 It is the first targeted therapy for the treatment of GPP and has been evaluated in the largest clinical program specifically for the treatment of patients with GPP.45-47

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SPEVIGO (SPESOLIMAB)

INDICATION

SPEVIGO is indicated for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older and weighing at least 40 kg.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SPEVIGO is contraindicated in patients with severe or life-threatening hypersensitivity to spesolimab-sbzo or to any of the excipients in SPEVIGO. Reported hypersensitivity reactions have included drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infections: SPEVIGO may increase the risk of infections. In patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection, consider the potential risks and expected clinical benefits of treatment prior to prescribing SPEVIGO. Treatment with SPEVIGO is not recommended in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Instruct patients to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms of clinically important infection occur during or after treatment with SPEVIGO. If a patient develops a clinically important active infection, discontinue SPEVIGO therapy until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Risk of Tuberculosis: Evaluate patients for tuberculosis (TB) infection prior to initiating treatment with SPEVIGO. Avoid use of SPEVIGO in patients with active TB infection. Consider initiating anti-TB therapy prior to initiating SPEVIGO in patients with latent TB or a history of TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after SPEVIGO treatment.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions:

SPEVIGO-associated hypersensitivity reactions may include immediate reactions, such as anaphylaxis, and delayed reactions, such as drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) has been reported in clinical trials with spesolimab-sbzo in subjects with GPP.

If a patient develops signs of anaphylaxis or other serious hypersensitivity, discontinue SPEVIGO immediately and initiate appropriate treatment.

If a patient develops mild or moderate hypersensitivity during an intravenous infusion or other infusion-related reactions, stop SPEVIGO infusion and consider appropriate medical therapy (eg, systemic antihistamines and/or corticosteroids). Upon resolution of the reaction, the infusion may be restarted at a slower infusion rate with gradual increase to complete the infusion.

Vaccinations: Prior to initiating SPEVIGO for treatment of GPP, complete all age-appropriate vaccinations according to current immunization guidelines. Avoid use of live vaccines in patients during and for at least 16 weeks after treatment with SPEVIGO. No specific studies have been conducted in SPEVIGO-treated patients who have recently received live viral or live bacterial vaccines.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Intravenous SPEVIGO for Treatment of GPP Flare (Study Effisayil-1): Most common adverse reactions reported in =5% of patients treated with SPEVIGO in the clinical trial were asthenia and fatigue, nausea and vomiting, headache, pruritus and prurigo, infusion site hematoma and bruising, and urinary tract infection (UTI).

Specific Adverse Reactions

Infections : The most frequent adverse reactions that occurred in subjects treated with intravenous SPEVIGO were infections. During the 1-week placebo-controlled period in Study Effisayil-1, infections were reported in 14% of subjects treated with SPEVIGO compared with 6% of subjects treated with placebo. Serious infection (UTI) was reported in 1 subject (3%) in the SPEVIGO group and no subjects in the placebo group. Infections observed through Week 1 in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects treated with SPEVIGO were mild (29%) to moderate (71%).

: The most frequent adverse reactions that occurred in subjects treated with intravenous SPEVIGO were infections. During the 1-week placebo-controlled period in Study Effisayil-1, infections were reported in 14% of subjects treated with SPEVIGO compared with 6% of subjects treated with placebo. Serious infection (UTI) was reported in 1 subject (3%) in the SPEVIGO group and no subjects in the placebo group. Infections observed through Week 1 in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects treated with SPEVIGO were mild (29%) to moderate (71%). Drug Reaction With Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS):Two cases of DRESS were reported in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects with GPP who were treated with intravenous SPEVIGO. RegiSCAR DRESS validation scoring (with the following categories: "no," "possible," "probable," or "definite" DRESS) was applied to the reported cases. Reported cases were assessed as "no DRESS" and "possible DRESS."

Subcutaneous SPEVIGO for Treatment of GPP When Not Experiencing a Flare (Study Effisayil-2): Regarding the exposure-adjusted incidence rates for subjects on randomized treatment prior to receiving rescue treatment for flare or completing trial without a flare, the rate per 100-patient years for injection site reaction (including erythema, pain, swelling, induration, urticaria, and warmth at the injection site) was 31.6 for the subcutaneous SPEVIGO cohort (600 mg loading dose followed by 300 mg every 4 weeks) vs 12.7 for the placebo cohort. The rate per 100-patient years for UTI was 18 for SPEVIGO vs 0 for placebo. The rate per 100-patient years for pruritus was 8.8 for SPEVIGO vs 0 for placebo. The rate per 100-patient years for arthralgia was 13.3 for SPEVIGO vs 6 for the placebo cohort. There were 3 subjects who discontinued subcutaneous SPEVIGO due to treatment-emergent adverse events of psoriasis compared to no subjects in the placebo cohort who discontinued placebo for any treatment-emergent adverse event.

Safety in Study Effisayil-2 After Flare: In Effisayil-2, subjects who experienced a GPP flare and received at least one dose of an open-label single intravenous 900 mg dose of SPEVIGO were treated with open-label subcutaneous SPEVIGO 300 mg. These subjects (n=19) received subcutaneous dosing at every 12 weeks, which could have been increased to every 4 weeks based on GPPPGA total score or pustulation subscore increased by =1 from any previous open-label maintenance visit. The reported safety profile of open-label subcutaneous SPEVIGO use after treatment of GPP flare with open-label intravenous SPEVIGO use was consistent with the safety profiles of use of SPEVIGO from Trial Effisayil-1 and randomized controlled data from Trial Effisayil-2.

Clinical Development of Spesolimab-sbzo

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS): Among approximately 835 subjects exposed to spesolimab-sbzo during clinical development, GBS was reported in 3 subjects who received various doses of spesolimab-sbzo via various methods of administration in clinical trials for unapproved indications.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of SPEVIGO for the treatment of GPP have been established in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg. Use of SPEVIGO for this indication is supported by data from a randomized, placebo-controlled study, which included 6 pediatric subjects 14 to 17 years of age with a history of GPP treated with subcutaneous SPEVIGO (Study Effisayil-2), and evidence from an adequate and well-controlled study of intravenous SPEVIGO in adults with GPP (Study Effisayil-1), with additional pharmacokinetic analyses showing similar drug exposure levels in adults and pediatric subjects 12 years of age and older and weighing 40 kg or more. The safety and effectiveness of SPEVIGO in pediatric patients younger than 12 years of age or in pediatric patients weighing less than 40 kg have not been established.

Please see SPEVIGO Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people's lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

References

Lio P, Balu S, Rene C, et al. Tralokinumab improves patient-reported outcomes in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in the United States: real-world data from a 52-week assessment. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Choon SE, Burden AD, Strober B, et al. Spesolimab for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis flares: Preliminary analysis of the EFFISAYIL REP study. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Armstrong AW, Bin Sawad A, Hazra N, et al. Patient perspectives in moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema: Understanding patient experience and factors influencing treatment preference through in-depth qualitative patient interviews in the US. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Simpson E, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. The impact of Chronic Hand Eczema on occupation, work productivity, and activity impairment Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Chovatiya R, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Self-reported disease severity, symptoms, and treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Armstrong AW, Bernier C, Bissonnette R, et al. "Super-response" following treatment with delgocitinib cream 20 mg/g in a subgroup of patients with moderate-to-severe Chronic Hand Eczema. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Balu S, Falah Rasmussen A, Bin Sawad A, et al. Cost-per-responder analysis of delgocitinib topical cream versus dupilumab subcutaneous injection for moderate-to-severe atopic hand eczema in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Balu S, Maitland J, Gauthier-Loiselle M, et al. Estimated conjunctivitis-related healthcare cost savings with increased tralokinumab use versus other biologics among patients with moderate-severe atopic dermatitis in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Houde L, Grindley R, Bin Sawad A, et al. Budget Impact Analysis of Tralokinumab-ldrm for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Armstrong AW, Rodriguez A, Pereyra Rodriguez JJ, et al. Real-world effectiveness of up to 12-months tralokinumab treatment in adults with atopic dermatitis who previously failed dupilumab or Janus kinase inhibitors. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Wollenberg A, Chovatiya R, Park CO, et al. Tralokinumab provides long-term control of head and neck atopic dermatitis: end-of-treatment results from the 5-year open-label ECZTEND study. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Gooderham M, Eichenfield LF, Bunick CG, et al. Delgocitinib cream has negligible systemic exposure in patients with maximal use of delgocitinib cream for the treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Bissonnette R, Agner T, Giménez-Arnau AM, et al. Safety of delgocitinib cream in adult patients with Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE): pooled analysis of five phase 2b and phase 3 trials. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Simpson E, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Demographics and Clinical Characteristics of Chronic Hand Eczema patients Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Chovatiya R, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Prevalence of self-reported physician diagnosis of Chronic Hand Eczema in adults: A cross-sectional study of more than 10,000 participants in the general population Results from the CHECK study in the United States. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Ehst B, Warren RB, Hong H-C, et al. Tralokinumab is effective and well-tolerated in adults with atopic dermatitis with moderate-to-severe hand involvement who are candidates for systemic therapy: Week 16 results from the phase 3b ADHAND trial. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Armstrong AW, Rubin C, Ferruci S, et al. Real-world safety and effectiveness of up to 12-months tralokinumab treatment in adults with atopic dermatitis who discontinued dupilumab due to conjunctivitis. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Rubin C, Jarell A, Becherel PA, et al. Safety and adverse events of special interest in 825 adults with atopic dermatitis receiving up to 12 months of tralokinumab treatment in a real-world setting. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Ameen A, Becherel PA, Rubin C, et al. Patient-reported outcomes evaluations of 12-months tralokinumab treatment in 824 adults with atopic dermatitis: Real-world data from the prospective, non-interventional, international, single-cohort TRACE study. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Blauvelt A, de Bruin-Weller M, Katoh N, et al. Initial Super Response to Tralokinumab Leads to Stable Long-term Response in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Responder and Predictor Analysis from the ECZTRA 3 ECZTEND Trials. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Alavi A, De Pottie D, Dini V, et al. The emotional impact of pyoderma gangrenosum (PG): Real-world experience of the PG patient journey. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Lebwohl MG, Strober B, Choon SE, et al. Generalized pustular psoriasis: A systematic literature review of mortality and comorbidity data. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Spesolimab improves Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Physicians Global Assessment (GPPGA), affected body surface area (BSA), and quality of life (QoL) in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP): EFFISAYIL 2 trial analyses. Presented at the Maui Derm Conference 2026. Maui, Hawaii. 25-29 Jan. Poster Presentation. Thyssen JP, Schuttelaar MLA, Alfonso JH, et al. Guidelines for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of hand eczema. Contact Dermatitis. 2022;86(5):357-378. Bissonnette R, Diepgen TL, Elsner P, et al. Redefining treatment options in chronic hand eczema (CHE). J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2010;24 Suppl 3:1-20.Lee GR, Maarouf M, Hendricks AK, Lee DE, Shi VY. Current and emerging therapies for hand eczema. Dermatol Ther. 2019;32(3):e12840. Lee GR, Maarouf M, Hendricks AK, Lee DE, Shi VY. Current and emerging therapies for hand eczema. Dermatol Ther. 2019;32(3):e12840 Grant L, Seiding Larsen L, Burrows K, et al. Development of a Conceptual Model of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Based on Qualitative Interviews with Patients and Expert Dermatologists. Adv Ther. 2020;37(2):692-706. Dalgard FJ, Gieler U, Tomas-Aragones L, et al. The psychological burden of skin diseases: a cross-sectional multicenter study among dermatological out-patients in 13 European countries. J Invest Dermatol. 2015;135(4):984-991. Cortesi PA, Scalone L, Belisari A, et al. Cost and quality of life in patients with severe chronic hand eczema refractory to standard therapy with topical potent corticosteroids. Contact Dermatitis. 2014;70(3):158-168. Voorberg AN, Loman L, Schuttelaar MLA. Prevalence and Severity of Hand Eczema in the Dutch General Population: A Cross-sectional, Questionnaire Study within the Lifelines Cohort Study. Acta Derm Venereol. 2022;102:adv00626. Weidinger S, Novak N. Atopic dermatitis. Lancet. 2016;387(10023):1109-1122. Boguniewicz M, Leung DY. Atopic dermatitis: a disease of altered skin barrier and immune dysregulation. Immunol Rev. 2011;242(1):233-246. Dudakov JA, Hanash AM, van den Brink MR. Interleukin-22: immunobiology and pathology. Annu Rev Immunol. 2015;33:747-785. Marrakchi S, Puig L. Pathophysiology of generalized pustular psoriasis. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2022;23:13-19. Prinz JC, Choon SE, Griffiths CEM, et al. Prevalence, comorbidities and mortality of generalized pustular psoriasis: A literature review. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2023;37:256-273. Choon SE, Navarini AA, Pinter A. Clinical course and characteristics of generalized pustular psoriasis. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2022;23:21-29. Gooderham MJ, Van Voorhees AS, Lebwohl MG. An update on generalized pustular psoriasis. Expert Rev Clin Immunol. 2019;15:907-919. Reisner DV, Johnsson FD, Kotowsky N, et al. Impact of generalized pustular psoriasis from the perspective of people living with the condition: Results of an online survey. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2022;23:65-71. ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream. Prescribing Information. FDA. July 2025. Dubin C, Del Duca E, Guttman-Yassky E. Drugs for the Treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema: Successes and Key Challenges. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2020;16:1319-1332. Erratum in: Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2021 Mar 18;17:233. ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm). Prescribing Information. FDA. December 2025. Bieber T. Interleukin-13: Targeting an underestimated cytokine in atopic dermatitis. Allergy. 2020;75(1):54-62. Popovic B, Breed J, Rees DG, et al. Structural Characterisation Reveals Mechanism of IL-13-Neutralising Monoclonal Antibody Tralokinumab as Inhibition of Binding to IL-13Ra1 and IL-13Ra2. J Mol Biol. 2017;429(2):208-219. SPEVIGO (spesolimab-sbzo). Prescribing Information. FDA. October 2025. Morita A, Strober B, Burden AD, et al. Efficacy and safety of subcutaneous spesolimab for the prevention of generalised pustular psoriasis flares (Effisayil 2): an international, multicentre, randomised, placebo-controlled trial. Lancet. 2023;402:1541-1551. Choon SE, Lebwohl MG, Marrakchi S, et al. Study protocol of the global Effisayil 1 Phase II, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of spesolimab in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis presenting with an acute flare. BMJ Open. 2021;11:e043666. Bachelez H, Choon SE, Marrakchi S, et al. Trial of spesolimab for generalized pustular psoriasis. N Engl J Med. 2021;385:2431-2440.

MAT-90337 January 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122400158/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Cranko

LEO Pharma External Communications, U.S.

Email: media@leo-pharma.com