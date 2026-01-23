CANEUS International entered into strategic Partnership with Maharashtra province of India at WEF Davos

To Establish World's First Global Mid-TRL Innovation Acceleration and Skilling Institute for Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deep Technology

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CANEUS International, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra (India), today announced plans to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-TRL (Technology Readiness Level 4-6) Institute in Mumbai, Metropolitan Region (MMR) aligning with the World Economic Forum's 2026 theme of deploying innovation at scale, responsibly.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Dr. Milind Pimprikar of CANEUS at WEF-Davos. The proposed institute will focus on Mid-TRL Innovation, Acceleration and Skilling in frontier technologies-Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deeptech. Canada-based CANEUS International, is a first-of-its-kind global organisation accelerating next-generation systems since 2000. The project is also powered by the Inspire4tomorrow Foundation, an NGO mandated to accelerate the agenda items of the UN Pact for the Future.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, on this occasion reaffirmed the State's strong commitment to the global investor community. He emphasized, "Maharashtra is well equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors, frontier technologies. The State takes pride in partnering with this prestigious institute near Mumbai-the commercial capital of India, the world's fourth-largest economy-perfectly aligning with Maharashtra's aspirations to scale its innovation ecosystem globally."

According to Dr. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International, "This Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing Mid-TRL innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness. As a Canadian of Indian Origin, I take pride in launching this new initiative, which will strengthen business relationship between Canada and India, especially in strategic sectors."

Professor Dr. Simonetta Di Pippo, former director of The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), Professor at New York University Abu Dhabi and co-founding member of this institute, expressing her appreciation said, I am looking forward to bringing additional founding partners/countries which share vision and mission of this global first and one-of-a kind institute.

The Institute, spread over a sprawling 10 million square feet, will be developed in collaboration with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulators, research institutions and centres of excellence. This would be a true game changer, serving as a powerful magnet to attract global conglomerates to India.

The partnership strongly aligns with the Government of Maharashtra's increasing emphasis on industry-aligned skilling through PPP, building demand-driven training programs, strengthening institutional capacity and creating workforce pathways that directly support emerging and strategic sectors.

