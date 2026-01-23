Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
23.01.2026 15:26 Uhr
Access-Power & Co., Inc.: Access Power & Co., Inc. Announces New Partnership with the BCA to Host All Regional Tournaments at Racks Billiards

SANFORD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTCID:ACCR), a publicly traded company focused on growth through strategic operating subsidiaries, today announced a new partnership between its Racks Billiards venue and the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) to host all major BCA-sanctioned tournaments across the region.

Under the new agreement, Racks Billiards will serve as the primary host site for regional BCA tournaments, further solidifying the venue's reputation as a premier destination for competitive billiards. The partnership is expected to drive increased foot traffic, expand brand recognition, and generate additional revenue opportunities through event hosting, food and beverage sales, merchandise, and sponsorships.

"This partnership with the BCA marks an important step forward for our Racks Billiards brand," said Anthony DiGiacomo, Chairman of Access Power & Co., Inc. "Being selected to host all regional BCA tournaments is a strong validation of our facilities, operations, and commitment to excellence. We believe this collaboration will accelerate our growth strategy and enhance long-term value for our shareholders."

The BCA is one of the most respected governing bodies in the sport of billiards, overseeing leagues, tournaments, and professional standards nationwide. Its decision to partner with Racks Billiards reflects confidence in the venue's tournament-ready infrastructure, professional management, and ability to deliver a high-quality experience for players and spectators. Racks Sanford will be expecting over 300 top league players from surrounding counties to come and compete.

"Racks Billiards provides the environment, organization, and professionalism we look for in a regional host," said Janene Phillips, BCA Representative. "We are excited to establish this partnership and to bring our regional tournaments to a venue that is committed to supporting the growth of the game."

Access Power & Co., Inc. expects the BCA partnership to further strengthen Racks Billiards' position within the competitive billiards market while contributing to revenue growth, increased market exposure, and continued expansion of its entertainment portfolio.

About Racks Billiards

Racks Billiards is a premier billiards and entertainment concept offering professional-grade tables, tournament-level operations, and a community-focused environment serving league players, competitive professionals, and recreational guests.

About Access Power & Co., Inc.

Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTCID:ACCR) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing operating businesses with scalable growth potential. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to build long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute strategic initiatives, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Access Power & Co., Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

info@racksbilliards.com

SOURCE: Access-Power & Co., Inc.



