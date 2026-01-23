PROCOMER and essential COSTA RICA showcased the best of Costa Rican coffee at World of Coffee Dubai 2026

A national delegation of six Costa Rican companies aims to enter and consolidate its presence in the Middle East and North Africa coffee market

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 18 to 20, a group of Costa Rican companies participated in World of Coffee Dubai 2026, with the goal of showcasing and positioning the country's specialty coffee offering, accelerating business opportunities in the region, and connecting with new international buyers.

The national delegation carried out a comprehensive agenda that included technical and commercial visits to key roasters and coffee shops within the specialty coffee ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates, meetings with buyers at the essential COSTA RICA country-brand stand, individualized cupping sessions, and tastings of differentiated products, among other activities aimed at strengthening the international positioning of Costa Rica's coffee offer.

"Coffee is one of Costa Rica's main export products and an iconic product for the country, which makes platforms like this essential to diversify markets and expand access to specialized and strategic buyers. At PROCOMER, we coordinate these initiatives so companies can reduce their reliance on a limited number of destinations and move toward more robust export strategies aligned with markets that value origin, quality, and traceability in Costa Rican coffee", said Laura López, CEO of the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

Costa Rica's participation in World of Coffee Dubai 2026 was a joint effort between PROCOMER and the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE) and marks the fourth time the country has taken part with an essential COSTA RICA stand at this fair, which this year is expected to attract more than 17,000 visitors from around the world.

"Costa Rica's participation -led by ICAFE and PROCOMER together with six national coffee companies- in the trade mission and at World of Coffee Dubai 2026 represents a strategic platform to open new markets, consolidate commercial alliances, and reinforce the presence of Costa Rican coffee as a product of excellence in the Middle East, boosting business opportunities and the global visibility of our country brand," said Andrés Piedra, Promotion Manager at ICAFE.

This year's participating companies include CoopeTarrazú (high-quality export coffee); Tertulia Brugge (a coffee and cocoa offering focused on retail, horeca, and food service); Monte Copey (specializing in nano-lots and limited editions for high-end roasters); Beneficio La Eva (micro- and macro-lots and commercial coffees supported by quality and traceability processes); Café Don Mayo (micro-lots with full traceability by process and variety); and Beneficio Brumas del Zurquí (a boutique, high-end profile offering).

"Our role is to create the conditions that allow companies to access more sophisticated and demanding markets. In this context, this is the fourth time we have accompanied the sector at this fair, as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the international presence of Costa Rican coffee and open new business opportunities for companies",López concluded.

As of November 2025, Costa Rican coffee ranks among the country's top five export products and is also among the three most dynamic products within agricultural exports, the second most important goods-export sector for Costa Rica.

COSTA RICAN COMPANY ACHIEVES HIGHEST AUCTION PRICE DURING THE EVENT

As part of World of Coffee Dubai 2026, Costa Rican company Monte Copey participated in the Producers Discovery Auction, which brought together coffee producers from prestigious farms and brands around the world.

Monte Copey became the first Costa Rican coffee to take part in an auction of this format and recorded the highest number of bids at the fair-57 in total-from international buyers. The lot also achieved the highest price of the event, closing at US$91 per kilogram.

"This result represents not only a win for our company, but also for Costa Rican coffee as a whole, demonstrating the competitive potential of our coffees on high-level global stages," said Enrique Navarro Porras, CEO of Monte Copey.

The strong response to the auctioned lot led organizers to invite the company to participate again next year, this time in the World Series Auction 2027, an auction that brings together some of the world's most prestigious coffee farms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867807/W0CD_2026.jpg

