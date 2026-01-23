Northrim BanCorp Inc: Northrim BanCorp Earns $12.4 Million, or $0.55 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2025, and $64.6 Million, or $2.87 Per Diluted Share, for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) ("Northrim" or the "Company") today reported net income of $12.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $27.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $10.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 is primarily the result of the third quarter gain from the sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors of $14.2 million. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company had an increase in other operating expenses mostly due to performance-related increases in salaries and other personnel expense and marketing expense. The increase in marketing expense is primarily due to timing of charitable contributions. The increase in net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the same quarter of the prior year was largely due to an increase in net interest income and purchased receivable income which was only partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income and increased operating expenses. Purchased receivable income increased primarily due to the Company's acquisition of Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC ("Sallyport" or "SCF"), which was completed on October 31, 2024.

Net income for the full year of 2025 increased 75% to $64.6 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, compared to $37.0 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024. Increased net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth and the gain from the sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors improved 2025 earnings in the Community Banking segment but were partially offset by increases in other operating expenses, primarily due to performance-related increases in salaries and other personnel expense as noted above. An increase in mortgage originations which was mostly offset by a decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights resulted in net income of $4.8 million in the Home Mortgage Lending segment in 2025, consistent with 2024. Net income in the Specialty Finance segment increased to $10.3 million in 2025 compared to $1.8 million in 2024, primarily due to the Company's acquisition of SCF, as well as increased purchased receivable balances at Northrim Funding Services.

Dividends per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 remained consistent with the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 at $0.16 per share and increased from $0.155 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Northrim reported another year of record earnings in 2025," said Mike Huston, Northrim's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Record net interest income in the fourth quarter contributed to a 21% increase in annual net interest income as portfolio loans increased by 8% during 2025, earning asset yields increased and funding costs declined. Operating expenses were temporarily elevated primarily due to higher marketing and personnel costs, but we expect these operating expenses to moderate in future quarters."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net interest income increased to a record $35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $30.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") was 4.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 13-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025 and a 28-basis point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.50% and return on average shareholders' equity ("ROAE") was 15.16% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Portfolio loans were $2.30 billion at December 31, 2025, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 8% from a year ago, primarily due to new customer relationships, expanding market share, and retaining certain mortgage loans originated by Residential Mortgage, a subsidiary of the Bank, in the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $2.81 billion at December 31, 2025, down 3% from the preceding quarter, and up 5% from $2.68 billion a year ago. Noninterest bearing demand deposits represented 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, down from 30% at September 30, 2025 and 27% at December 31, 2024.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 2.00% in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.15% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage loan originations were $231.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $185.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Mortgage loans funded for sale were $199.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $162.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Issued $60 million of subordinated debt to support regulatory capital ratios for growth initiatives.

Celebrated the retirement of former Chairman, Joe Schierhorn, after 35 years of leadership at the Bank



Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 Total assets $3,290,273 $3,312,332 $3,243,760 $3,140,960 $3,041,869 Total portfolio loans $2,295,499 $2,218,970 $2,202,115 $2,124,330 $2,129,263 Total deposits $2,813,029 $2,906,463 $2,809,170 $2,777,977 $2,680,189 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $11,778 $13,324 $10,927 Adjusted net income $12,231 $16,195 $11,778 $13,324 $10,927 Diluted earnings per share $0.55 $1.20 $0.52 $0.60 $0.49 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.54 $0.72 $0.52 $0.60 $0.49 Return on average assets 1.50 - 3.32 - 1.48 - 1.76 - 1.43 - Adjusted return on average assets 1.47 - 1.99 - 1.48 - 1.76 - 1.43 - Return on average shareholders' equity 15.16 - 35.66 - 16.37 - 19.70 - 16.32 - Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 14.91 - 21.34 - 16.37 - 19.70 - 16.32 - NIM 4.70 - 4.83 - 4.66 - 4.55 - 4.41 - NIMTE 4.75 - 4.88 - 4.72 - 4.61 - 4.47 - Efficiency ratio 64.70 - 45.51 - 64.68 - 63.54 - 66.96 - Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.05 - 57.85 - 64.68 - 63.54 - 66.96 - Total shareholders' equity/total assets 9.92 - 9.53 - 8.95 - 8.91 - 8.78 - Tangible common equity/tangible assets 8.51 - 8.12 - 7.50 - 7.41 - 7.23 -

NIMTE, pre-provision pre-tax net revenue, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible common assets, (both of which exclude intangible assets), represent non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio items exclude the impact of the sale of assets by Pacific Wealth Management and also represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Alaska Economic Update

(Note: sources for information in this section are listed on page 15.)

While the Alaska Department of Labor has not updated statistics since mid 2025 due to the federal government shutdown, they did publish their monthly magazine Alaska Economic Trends in January of 2026. State Labor Economist Karinne Wiebold said, "we forecast the state will add 3,000 jobs this year - just under 1 percent growth - with oil and gas, health care, construction and transportation contributing to that increase." The main drivers outlined in the forecast were the Pikka and Willow oil fields; high gold prices with the new Manh Choh mine producing its first bar in 2024; increased military spending; and stabilized fisheries and tourism markets.

Alaska's seasonally adjusted personal income was $59.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025 according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA"). Alaska had an annualized improvement of 9.7% in the first quarter and 5% in the second quarter of 2025. This is compared to the national average of 6.4% in the first quarter and 5.5% in the second quarter of 2025. Alaska enjoyed an annual personal income improvement of 5.8% in 2024 compared to the U.S. increase of 5.6%. Per capita personal income in Alaska is now estimated at $80,208 according to the BEA, ranking it 12th highest of the 50 U.S. states.

Alaska's Gross State Product ("GSP") in the second quarter of 2025 reached $74.2 billion according to the BEA. Alaska's inflation adjusted "real" GSP increased 1.5% in 2024, 1.8% annualized in the first quarter of 2025, and 2% in the second quarter of 2025. The average U.S. GDP growth rate was 2.8% for 2024, annualized -0.6% in the first quarter of 2025 and 3.8% in the second quarter of 2025. Alaska's real GSP improvement in the second quarter of 2025 was led by the Mining, Oil & Gas sector; Transportation & Warehousing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Manufacturing, but was somewhat offset by decreases in Retail Trade and Government.

Alaska exported $5.9 billion in goods to foreign countries in 2024 according to the U.S. International Trade Administration. China is the largest importer of Alaska's products at $1.5 billion, followed by Australia at $804 million, Japan at $674 million and South Korea at $634 million in 2024. Fish and related maritime products accounted for the largest volume at $2.1 billion, followed by minerals and ores at $2 billion, and primary metals at $992 million in 2024. Oil & Gas international exports were $380 million because the majority of Alaska's production is refined and consumed within the United States.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") for the U.S. increased 2.7% between December of 2024 and December of 2025. In Alaska, the rate of increase was lower at 1.9% for the same time period. The largest increases since last August came from Motor Fuel (+6.5%), Apparel (+6.5%), Housing (+3.4%), and Food and beverage (+2.9%). Slower increases or declining costs in Recreation (+2%), Education (+0.7%), and Transportation (-5.3%), which helped moderate inflationary pressures in Alaska relative to the U.S in 2025.

The monthly average price of Alaska North Slope ("ANS") crude oil has ranged between $76.39 a barrel in January of 2025 and $62.70 in December. The Alaska Department of Revenue ("DOR") calculated ANS crude oil production was 468 thousand barrels per day ("bpd") in Alaska's fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. In the Fall 2025 Revenue Forecast published December 19, 2025, the DOR expects production to average 457 thousand bpd in fiscal year 2026 and 518 thousand bpd in fiscal year 2027. Over the next decade it is expected to continue to grow to 621 thousand bpd, or 33% by fiscal year 2036. This is primarily a result of new production coming on-line in and around the NPR-A region west of Prudhoe Bay. A partnership between Santos and Repsol is constructing the new Pikka field and ConocoPhillips is developing the large new Willow field. There are also several smaller new fields in Alaska's North Slope that are contributing to the State of Alaska's production growth estimate.

The Alaska Permanent Fund is seeded annually by the oil wealth the State continues to save each year and has grown significantly over 40 years of successful investment. As of November 30, 2025 the fund's value was $85.75 billion. According to the DOR it is scheduled to contribute $3.8 billion to Alaska's General Fund in fiscal year 2026 and $4 billion in fiscal year 2027 for general government spending and over $600 million to pay the annual dividend of $1,000 in October to Alaskan residents.

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price of a single-family home in Anchorage rose 4.4% in 2025 to $532,301, following an increase of 6.2% in 2024 and 5.2% in 2023. This was the eighth consecutive year of price increases.

The average sales price for single family homes in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 6.6% in 2025 to $440,237, after climbing 3.8% in 2024 and 4% in 2023. This continues a trend of average price increases for more than a decade in the region. These two markets represent where the vast majority of the Bank's residential lending activity occurs.

The Alaska Multiple Listing Services reported a 0.6% decrease in the number of units sold in Anchorage when comparing 2025 to 2024. There were 2,222 homes sold in 2025 and 2,235 sold in 2024. Last year there were 1,764 homes sold in the Matanuska Susitna Borough, compared to 1,632 in 2024, an increase of 8.1%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska's economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the "Business Banking" link and then click "Learn." Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Northrim generated a ROAA of 1.50% and a ROAE of 15.16%, compared to 3.32% and 35.66%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and 1.43% and 16.32%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2025, Northrim generated a ROAA of 2.02% and a ROAE of 21.72%, compared to 1.29% and 14.70% for 2024.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased slightly to $35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and increased 15% compared to $30.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense on deposits of $10.1 million in the fourth quarter was unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2025 and decreased from $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

NIMTE was 4.75% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 4.88% in the preceding quarter and 4.47% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The 13 basis points ("bps") decrease in the NIMTE* in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the 25 bps interest rate cuts in September, October and December of 2025 resulting in lower yields on interest bearing deposits in other banks and portfolio loans, particularly loans indexed to a prime, as well as the impact from the issuance of our subordinated debt in November. NIMTE increased 28 bps in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago primarily due to a favorable change in the mix of earning-assets towards higher loan balances as a percentage of total earning-assets, higher yields on those assets as variable rate loans reset at higher rates, and a lower cost of funds due to lower rates on deposits. The weighted average interest rate for new loans booked in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 6.78% compared to 7.07% in the third quarter of 2025 and 7.23% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The yield on the investment portfolio increased to 3.18% from 3.09% in the third quarter of 2025 and increased from 2.84% in the fourth quarter of 2024. "We saw a reduction of our net interest margin as a result of the recent Fed interest rate cuts but anticipate it being relatively flat throughout 2026 given the current interest rate environment and forecast," said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. Northrim's NIMTE continues to remain above the peer average of 3.44% posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which includes a $120,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses on purchased receivables, $757,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $990,000. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, and a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The $1.6 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 is largely attributable to increases in loan and unfunded commitment balances.

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, was unchanged for the quarter at $11.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025 and increased from $7.5 million at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was 210% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 208% three months earlier and 292% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $16.3 million, or 32% of total fourth quarter 2025 revenues, as compared to $31.2 million, or 47% of revenues in the third quarter of 2025, and $13.0 million, or 30% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the preceding quarter is primarily the result of a gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors of $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Pacific Wealth Advisors contributed $115,000 to other operating income for the full year of 2024 and $107,000 for the full year of 2025. Additionally, other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago increased due to an increase in purchased receivable income due to the Company's acquisition of Sallyport on October 31, 2024. Mortgage banking income decreased due to lower volume of mortgage activity and a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights. The changes in mortgage banking are discussed further in the Home Mortgage Lending section below.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, and $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in other operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily due to an increase in salaries and other personnel expense due to higher profit share and equity compensation expense. Marketing expense also increased due to timing of charitable contributions, including certain donations that were not incurred in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2025 additionally included higher fraud related operational losses. Approximately $1.6 million of the $3.1 million quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses relates to items that are not consistent with typical quarterly levels and are not indicative of the ongoing operating expense run-rate.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Northrim recorded $4.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 25.1%, compared to $7.5 million, or 21.7% in the third quarter of 2025 and $2.4 million, or 17.8% in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, Northrim recorded $19.9 million in state and federal income tax expense in 2025 for an effective tax rate of 23.6%, compared to $10.0 million, or 21.3% in 2024. The increase in the tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily the result of decreased tax benefits related to the Company's investment in low income housing tax credits.

Community Banking

In the most recent deposit market share data from the FDIC, Northrim's deposit market share in Alaska increased to 17.53% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2025 compared to 15.66% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2024. This represents 187 basis points of growth in market share percentage for Northrim during that period while, according to the FDIC, the total deposits in Alaska were up 130 basis points during the same period. See below for further discussion regarding the Company's deposit movement for the quarter.

Northrim is committed to meeting the needs of the diverse communities in which it operates. As a testament to that support, the Bank has branches in four regions of Alaska identified by the Federal Reserve as 'distressed or underserved non-metropolitan middle-income geographies'.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $32.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2025 mostly due to increased interest expense due to the issuance of subordinated debt in November 2025. Net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago mostly due to increased interest income on loans which was only partially offset by the issuance of subordinated debt. The fourth quarter of 2025 also had lower interest expense on deposits as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses in the Community Banking segment was $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $771,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease to the provision for credit losses in the Community Banking segment in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of a decrease in estimated loss rates due to more favorable economic forecasts and trends in qualitative factors. The increase to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily a result of increased loan balances as well as an increase in estimated loss rates due to less favorable economic forecasts and trends in qualitative factors compared to a year ago.

The decrease in other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter a year ago was primarily the result of a gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors of $14.2 million.

Other operating expenses in the Community Banking segment totaled $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up $2.1 million or 11% from $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, and up $3.0 million or 16% from $19.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior quarter and fourth quarter a year ago was primarily due to performance-related increases in salaries and other personnel expense, as well as higher marketing expense due to annual charitable contributions. The Bank also celebrated its 35th anniversary and the retirement of charter Bank employee and former Chairman, Joe Schierhorn, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 Net interest income $32,202 $32,309 $29,971 $28,151 $27,643 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,226 1,561 1,319 (1,768 - 771 Gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors 275 14,211 - - - Other operating income 3,229 2,896 3,268 2,703 2,535 Other operating expense 22,090 19,965 21,764 18,581 19,116 Income before provision for income taxes 12,390 27,890 10,156 14,041 10,291 Provision for income taxes 3,628 5,634 2,413 3,253 1,474 Net income Community Banking segment $8,762 $22,256 $7,743 $10,788 $8,817 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 22,391,556 Diluted earnings per share $0.39 $0.98 $0.35 $0.48 $0.38

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 Net interest income $122,633 $102,104 Provision for credit losses 2,338 2,276 Gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors 14,486 - Other operating income 12,096 10,960 Other operating expense 82,400 73,085 Income before provision for income taxes 64,477 37,703 Provision for income taxes 14,928 7,359 Net income Community Banking segment $49,549 $30,344 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,485,351 22,335,932 Diluted earnings per share $2.20 $1.36

Home Mortgage Lending

During the fourth quarter of 2025, mortgage loans funded for sale decreased to $199.6 million, of which 80% was for home purchases, compared to $218.2 million and 94% of loans funded for home purchases in the third quarter of 2025, and increased as compared to $162.5 million, of which 89% was for home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank purchased Residential Mortgage-originated mortgage loans to hold on the Bank's balance sheet of $31.6 million of which roughly three-quarters were jumbos and one-quarter were adjustable rate mortgages and mortgages for second homes, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.01%, up from $15.8 million and 6.64% in the third quarter of 2025, and up from $23.4 million and 6.30% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage loans funded for investment has increased net interest income in the Home Mortgage Lending segment. Net interest income contributed $2.9 million to total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $2.8 million in the prior quarter, and down from $3.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, as a result of selling a portion of the mortgage portfolio earlier in 2025.

The Company reclassified $100 million in consumer mortgages held for investment to held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 and recorded unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to this portfolio in the first quarter of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold $61 million of the $100 million that was reclassified to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 for a total realized loss of $545,000. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold $16 million of the $100 million that was reclassified to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 for a total realized loss of $37,000.

The Arizona, Colorado, and Pacific Northwest mortgage expansion markets were responsible for 29% of Residential Mortgage's $231 million total production in the fourth quarter of 2025, 16% of $218 million total production in the third quarter of 2025 (excluding the $16 million in mortgages sold noted above), and 19% of $186 million total production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses in the Home Mortgage Lending segment was $688,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $158,000 in the third quarter of 2025 and $305,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Home Mortgage Lending segment as compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of higher production in home mortgage loans held for investment.

The net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased mortgage banking income by $859,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a decrease of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $873,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage servicing revenue decreased to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a decrease in production of Alaska Housing Finance Corporation ("AHFC") mortgages, which contribute to servicing revenues at origination. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company's mortgage servicing portfolio increased $28.4 million compared to a $47.2 million increase in the third quarter of 2024 and a $294.1 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, which included the purchase of an AHFC servicing portfolio of $235.6 million, $86.3 million in new mortgage loans, net of amortization and payoffs of $27.8 million.

As of December 31, 2025, Northrim serviced 6,601 loans in its $1.63 billion home mortgage servicing portfolio, a 2% increase compared to the $1.60 billion serviced as of the end of the third quarter of 2025, and a 12% increase from the $1.46 billion serviced a year ago.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 Mortgage loan commitments $45,704 $74,017 $73,198 $68,258 $32,299 Mortgage loans funded for sale $199,619 $218,234 $249,680 $108,499 $162,530 Mortgage loans funded for investment 31,624 15,815 27,455 13,061 23,380 Total mortgage loans funded $231,243 $234,049 $277,135 $121,560 $185,910 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 20 - 6 - 10 - 11 - 11 - Mortgage loans serviced for others $1,629,528 $1,601,174 $1,553,987 $1,484,714 $1,460,720 Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $5,296 $4,810 $5,091 $1,580 $3,747 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (575 - 371 (110 - 660 (665 - Total production revenue 4,721 5,181 4,981 2,240 3,082 Mortgage servicing revenue 2,113 3,056 2,957 2,696 2,847 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (87 - (638 - (355 - (322 - 1,372 Other2 (772 - (612 - (463 - (533 - (499 - Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 1,254 1,806 2,139 1,841 3,720 Other mortgage banking revenue 338 286 280 170 238 Total mortgage banking income $6,313 $7,273 $7,400 $4,251 $7,040 Net interest income $2,918 $2,812 $3,507 $3,046 $3,280 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 688 158 639 (307 - 305 Mortgage banking income 6,313 7,273 7,400 4,251 7,040 Other operating expense 8,325 7,365 7,593 6,490 7,198 Income before provision for income taxes 218 2,562 2,675 1,114 2,817 Provision for income taxes 5 706 746 310 842 Net income Home Mortgage Lending segment $213 $1,856 $1,929 $804 $1,975 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 22,391,556 Diluted earnings per share $0.01 $0.08 $0.09 $0.04 $0.09

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 Mortgage loans funded for sale $776,032 $609,153 Mortgage loans funded for investment 87,955 108,045 Total mortgage loans funded $863,987 $717,198 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 11 - 7 - Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $16,777 $13,994 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 346 172 Total production revenue 17,123 14,166 Mortgage servicing revenue 10,822 9,155 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (1,402 - 1,334 Other2 (2,380 - (1,535 - Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 7,040 8,954 Other mortgage banking revenue 1,074 882 Total mortgage banking income $25,237 $24,002 Net interest income $12,283 $11,228 Provision for credit losses 1,178 892 Mortgage banking income 25,237 24,002 Other operating expense 29,773 27,624 Income before provision for income taxes 6,569 6,714 Provision for income taxes 1,767 1,934 Net income Home Mortgage Lending segment $4,802 $4,780 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,485,351 22,335,932 Diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.22

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Specialty Finance

The Company's Specialty Finance segment includes Northrim Funding Services and Sallyport. Northrim Funding Services is a division of the Bank and has offered factoring solutions to small businesses since 2004. Sallyport is a leading provider of factoring, asset-based lending and alternative working capital solutions to small and medium sized enterprises in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom that the Company acquired on October 31, 2024 in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The composition of revenues for the Specialty Finance segment are primarily purchased receivable income, but also includes interest income from loans and other fee income.

The acquisition of Sallyport included $1.1 million in one-time deal related costs which are reflected in other operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 in the tables below. Total pre-tax income for Sallyport for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $945,000 for the two months of operations in the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding transaction costs.

Average purchased receivables and loan balances at Sallyport were $65.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 with a yield of 29.8% compared to average balances of $68.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 with a yield of 32.9%, average balances of $71.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 with a yield of 27.23%, and average balances of $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a yield of 35.8%. The yield in the third quarter of 2025 included the recognition of $879,000 in one-time fees collected during the quarter. The yield excluding these items for the third quarter of 2025 was 27.7%. The yield in the first quarter of 2025 included the recognition of $899,000 in nonaccrual fee income collected during the quarter related to two nonperforming receivables and the collection of a $350,000 one-time fee. The yield excluding these items for the first quarter of 2025 was 27.4%.

Average purchase receivables and loan balances at Northrim Funding Services were $70.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to average balances of $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 and average balances of $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table provides highlights of the Specialty Finance segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 Total revenue3 $7,400 $7,779 $6,754 $6,682 $3,865 Provision for credit losses (287 - (3 - 18 666 125 Compensation expense - SCF acquisition payments 533 600 600 600 - Other operating expense 2,476 2,370 2,531 2,500 3,063 Interest expense 679 695 668 496 489 Total expense 3,401 3,662 3,817 4,262 3,677 Income before provision for income taxes 3,999 4,117 2,937 2,420 188 Provision for income taxes 533 1,164 831 688 53 Net income Specialty Finance segment $3,466 $2,953 $2,106 $1,732 $135 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 22,391,556 Diluted earnings per share $0.15 $0.13 $0.09 $0.08 $0.01

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 Total revenue3 $28,615 $8,026 Provision for credit losses 394 125 Compensation expense - SCF acquisition payments 2,333 - Other operating expense 9,877 4,228 Interest expense 2,538 1,096 Total expense 15,142 5,449 Income before provision for income taxes 13,473 2,577 Provision for income taxes 3,216 730 Net income Specialty Finance segment $10,257 $1,847 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,485,351 22,335,932 Diluted earnings per share $0.45 $0.08

3Includes interest income, purchased receivable income, and other operating income.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim's total assets were $3.29 billion at December 31, 2025, up 1% from the preceding quarter and up 8% from a year ago. Northrim's loan-to-deposit ratio was 82% at December 31, 2025, up from 76% at September 30, 2025, and 79% at December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, our liquid assets and investments and loans maturing within one year were $1.06 billion and our funds available for borrowing under our existing lines of credit were $578.6 million. Given these sources of liquidity and our expectations for customer demands for cash and for our operating cash needs, we believe our sources of liquidity to be sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.99 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 3% from $2.91 billion in the third quarter of 2025 and up 7% from $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 6.17% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 6.33% in the preceding quarter and up from 6.02% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities decreased to $466.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $474.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $565.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 3.09% in the preceding quarter and up from 2.84% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2025, was approximately 2.0 years down from approximately 2.4 years a year ago. As of December 31, 2025, $115.8 million of available for sale securities are scheduled to mature in the next six months, $82.3 million are scheduled to mature in six months to one year, and $89.6 million are scheduled to mature in the following year, representing a total of $287.6 million or 10% of earning assets that are scheduled to mature in the next 24 months.

Total unrealized losses, net of tax, on available for sale securities decreased by $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior quarter, and decreased by $7.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in a total unrealized loss of $480,000 at December 31, 2025 compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $8.3 million a year ago. The average maturity of the available for sale securities with the majority of the unrealized loss is 1.5 years at the end of 2025. Total unrealized losses, net of tax, on held to maturity securities were $108,000 at December 31, 2025, compared to $191,000 at September 30, 2025, and $716,000 a year ago.

Average interest bearing deposits in other banks increased to $149.8 million in the fourth quarter from $118.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 due to the issuance of subordinated debt in November 2025. Average interest bearing deposits in other banks increased in the fourth quarter of this year compared to $72.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to higher deposit balances and the issuance of subordinated debt.

Portfolio loans were $2.30 billion at December 31, 2025, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 8% from a year ago. Portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2025, up 2% or $50.1 million from $2.0 billion in the preceding quarter and up 10% from a year ago. This increase was mostly attributable to commercial real estate nonowner-occupied and multi-family loans increasing by $50.0 million and commercial loans increasing $10.4 million, which were only partially offset by construction loans decreasing $9.2 million and commercial real estate owner-occupied loans decreasing $4.9 million from the preceding quarter. Average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.27 billion, which was up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 10% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased slightly to 6.95% from 7.13% in the third quarter of 2025 and increased from 6.93% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on new portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, was 7.04% in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to 7.15% in the third quarter of 2025 and 7.40% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim's deposit base. Total deposits were $2.81 billion at December 31, 2025, down 3% from $2.91 billion at September 30, 2025, and up 5% from $2.68 billion a year ago. "The decrease in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2025 was consistent with our customers' normal business cycles which typically result in decreases in deposit balances in the first and fourth quarters and increases in the second and third quarters," said Ballard. At December 31, 2025, 74% of total deposits were held in business accounts and 26% of deposit balances were held in consumer accounts. Northrim had approximately 34,000 deposit customers with an average balance of $62,000 as of December 31, 2025. Northrim had 32 customers with balances over $10 million as of December 31, 2025, which accounted for $707.8 million, or 25%, of total deposits. Demand deposits decreased by 17% from the prior quarter and increased 2% year-over-year to $721.9 million at December 31, 2025. Demand deposits decreased to 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 30% at September 30, 2025 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 4% to $2.10 billion with an average cost of 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.01 billion and an average cost of 2% in the third quarter of 2025, and up 7% compared to $1.95 billion and an average cost of 2.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.07 billion or 38% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025 compared to $1.08 billion or 40% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity was $326.5 million, or $14.77 book value per share, at December 31, 2025, compared to $315.7 million, or $14.29 book value per share, at September 30, 2025 and $267.1 million, or $12.10 book value per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share was $12.47 at December 31, 2025, compared to $11.99 at September 30, 2025, and $9.79 per share a year ago. The increase in shareholders' equity in the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2025 was largely the result of earnings of $12.4 million and an increase in the fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio, which increased $1.3 million, net of tax, which was partially offset by dividends paid of $3.5 million. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in 2025. Tangible common equity to tangible assetswas 8.51% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 8.12% as of September 30, 2025 and 7.23% as of December 31, 2024. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized" with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 10.67% at December 31, 2025, compared to 10.63% at September 30, 2025, and 9.76% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Northrim believes it has a consistent lending approach throughout the economic cycles, which emphasizes appropriate loan-to-value ratios, adequate debt coverage ratios, and competent management.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $11.4 million at December 31, 2025, down from $13.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $11.6 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at December 31, 2025, $8.4 million are attributable to the Community Banking segment and $2.5 million are attributable to the Specialty Finance segment.

Net adversely classified loans were $33.5 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $38.6 million at September 30, 2025, and $9.6 million a year ago. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. Net loan charge-offs were $495,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $51,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Northrim had $145.5 million, or 6% of total portfolio loans, in the Healthcare sector; $137.2 million, or 6% in the Accommodations sector; $117.6 million, or 5% of portfolio loans, in the Tourism sector; $97.9 million, or 4% in Retail loans; $89.2 million, or 4% of portfolio loans, in the Aviation (non-tourism) sector; $64.6 million, or 3% in the Restaurants and Breweries sector; and $57.6 million, or 2% in the Fishing sector as of December 31, 2025.

Northrim estimates that $123.4 million, or approximately 5% of portfolio loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of December 31, 2025, and $1.4 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of December 31, 2025, Northrim has an additional $212.1 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the State of Alaska (the "Bank"). The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its "Customer First Service" philosophy. Northrim Funding Services, a division of the Bank, operates a factoring and asset-based lending division in the State of Washington. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company, and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank.

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-to-date (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $41,015 $41,142 $37,059 $160,146 $134,739 Interest on investments 3,538 3,512 3,844 14,489 16,838 Interest on deposits in banks 1,488 1,324 883 3,743 2,342 Total interest income 46,041 45,978 41,786 178,378 153,919 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 10,078 10,139 10,568 40,456 39,347 Interest expense on borrowings 588 493 377 2,313 1,389 Total interest expense 10,666 10,632 10,945 42,769 40,736 Net interest income 35,375 35,346 30,841 135,609 113,183 Provision for credit losses 1,627 1,716 1,201 3,910 3,293 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,748 33,630 29,640 131,699 109,890 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 6,313 7,273 7,040 25,237 24,002 Purchased receivable income 6,490 7,269 3,526 25,806 7,146 Bankcard fees 1,219 1,229 1,148 4,675 4,366 Service charges on deposit accounts 787 796 622 2,986 2,348 Gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors 275 14,211 - 14,486 - Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 61 80 (364 - 169 465 Gain on sale of securities 1 - 112 1 112 Other income 1,137 381 949 3,843 3,602 Total other operating income 16,283 31,239 13,033 77,203 42,041 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 20,828 19,432 18,254 78,337 67,847 Data processing expense 3,415 3,240 3,108 13,125 10,986 Occupancy expense 1,908 1,921 1,893 7,822 7,609 Marketing expense 1,506 508 965 3,728 3,028 Professional and outside services 1,342 1,112 1,967 4,681 4,351 Insurance expense 637 802 894 3,212 2,961 Compensation expense - SCF acquisition payments 533 600 - 2,333 - OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale - (16 - 2 (11 - (385 - Other operating expense 3,255 2,701 2,294 11,156 8,540 Total other operating expense 33,424 30,300 29,377 124,383 104,937 Income before provision for income taxes 16,607 34,569 13,296 84,519 46,994 Provision for income taxes 4,166 7,504 2,369 19,911 10,023 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $10,927 $64,608 $36,971 Basic EPS $0.56 $1.23 $0.50 $2.92 $1.68 Diluted EPS $0.55 $1.20 $0.49 $2.87 $1.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 22,097,658 22,090,668 22,036,312 22,088,891 22,011,188 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,391,556 22,485,351 22,335,932 Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") $18,234 $36,285 $14,497 $88,429 $50,287

Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $36,042 $41,279 $42,101 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 109,864 171,413 20,635 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 420,661 419,178 478,617 Investment securities held to maturity 26,750 36,750 36,750 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 8,392 8,332 8,719 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,764 6,437 5,331 Loans held for sale 100,323 111,317 59,957 Portfolio loans 2,295,499 2,218,970 2,129,263 Allowance for credit losses, loans (23,737 - (23,357 - (22,020 - Net portfolio loans 2,271,762 2,195,613 2,107,243 Purchased receivables, net 101,642 108,053 74,078 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 27,474 27,796 26,439 Premises and equipment, net 39,692 38,346 37,757 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,911 6,523 7,455 Goodwill and intangible assets 50,824 50,824 50,968 Other assets 84,172 90,471 85,819 Total assets $3,290,273 $3,312,332 $3,041,869 Liabilities: Demand deposits $721,925 $872,086 $706,225 Interest-bearing demand 1,242,546 1,191,867 1,108,404 Savings deposits 250,006 239,738 250,900 Money market deposits 195,793 202,491 196,290 Time deposits 402,759 400,281 418,370 Total deposits 2,813,029 2,906,463 2,680,189 Other borrowings 12,805 12,916 23,045 Junior subordinated debentures 68,924 10,310 10,310 Operating lease liabilities 5,941 6,559 7,487 Other liabilities 63,030 60,421 53,722 Total liabilities 2,963,729 2,996,669 2,774,753 Shareholders' Equity: Total shareholders' equity 326,544 315,663 267,116 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,290,273 $3,312,332 $3,041,869





Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Loans December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Commercial loans $569,128 25% $558,736 25% $569,753 27% $573,593 27% $518,148 24% Commercial real estate: Owner occupied properties 435,050 19% 439,971 20% 447,561 20% 430,442 20% 420,060 20% Nonowner occupied and multifamily properties 767,618 32% 717,576 32% 696,766 31% 690,277 32% 619,431 29% Residential real estate: 1-4 family properties secured by first liens 243,167 11% 216,690 10% 206,905 9% 188,219 9% 270,535 13% 1-4 family properties secured by junior liens & revolving secured by first liens 66,470 3% 65,698 3% 60,118 3% 53,836 3% 48,857 2% 1-4 family construction 39,311 2% 37,429 2% 36,005 2% 34,017 2% 39,789 2% Construction loans 175,261 8% 184,447 8% 187,442 8% 156,211 7% 214,068 10% Consumer loans 9,658 -% 8,236 -% 7,570 -% 7,424 -% 7,562 -% Subtotal 2,305,663 2,228,783 2,212,120 2,134,019 2,138,450 Unearned loan fees, net (10,164 - (9,813 - (10,005 - (9,689 - (9,187 - Total portfolio loans $2,295,499 $2,218,970 $2,202,115 $2,124,330 $2,129,263

Composition of Deposits December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Demand deposits $721,925 26% $872,086 30% $777,948 28% $742,560 27% $706,225 27% Interest-bearing demand 1,242,546 44% 1,191,867 41% 1,196,048 42% 1,187,465 43% 1,108,404 41% Savings deposits 250,006 9% 239,738 8% 248,141 9% 256,650 9% 250,900 9% Money market deposits 195,793 7% 202,491 7% 196,166 7% 193,842 7% 196,290 7% Time deposits 402,759 14% 400,281 14% 390,867 14% 397,460 14% 418,370 16% Total deposits $2,813,029 $2,906,463 $2,809,170 $2,777,977 $2,680,189





Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans - Community Banking $9,066 $4,091 $4,337 Nonaccrual loans - Home Mortgage Lending 514 197 233 Nonaccrual loans - Specialty Finance 2,388 5,465 2,946 Nonaccrual loans - Total 11,968 9,753 7,516 Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Community Banking - 1,375 17 Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Home Mortgage Lending - 313 - Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Total - 1,688 17 Total nonperforming loans - Community Banking 9,066 5,466 4,354 Total nonperforming loans - Home Mortgage Lending 514 510 233 Total nonperforming loans - Specialty Finance 2,388 5,465 2,946 Total nonperforming loans - Total 11,968 11,441 7,533 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by gov't - Community Banking 639 189 - Nonperforming loans guaranteed by gov't - Total 639 189 - Net nonperforming loans - Community Banking 8,427 5,277 4,354 Net nonperforming loans - Home Mortgage Lending 514 510 233 Net nonperforming loans - Specialty Finance 2,388 5,465 2,946 Net nonperforming loans - Total 11,329 11,252 7,533 Repossessed assets - Community Banking - 50 297 Repossessed assets - Total - 50 297 Nonperforming purchased receivables - Specialty Finance 67 2,253 3,768 Net nonperforming assets - Community Banking 8,427 5,327 4,651 Net nonperforming assets - Home Mortgage Lending 514 510 233 Net nonperforming assets - Specialty Finance 2,455 7,718 6,714 Net nonperforming assets - Total $11,396 $13,555 $11,598 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Community Banking $29,447 $32,447 $6,332 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Home Mortgage Lending 687 687 358 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Specialty Finance 3,364 5,465 2,946 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Total $33,498 $38,599 $9,636 Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Community Banking $10,481 $4,555 $19,769 Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Home Mortgage Lending - 321 - Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Total $10,481 $4,876 $19,769

Asset Quality, Continued December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.49 - 0.51 - 0.35 - Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.53 - 0.54 - 0.38 - Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.35 - 0.41 - 0.38 - Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 0.36 - 0.43 - 0.40 - Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / - portfolio loans 0.07 - 0.03 - 0.11 - Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.08 - 0.03 - 0.11 - Allowance for credit losses for loans / portfolio loans 1.03 - 1.05 - 1.03 - Allowance for credit losses for loans / portfolio loans, net of gov't guarantees 1.10 - 1.12 - 1.10 - Allowance for credit losses for loans / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 210 - 208 - 292 - Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Community Banking $214 $1,334 $44 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Specialty Finance 317 - 105 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Total 531 1,334 149 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Community Banking (36 - (37 - (200 - Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Specialty Finance - (105 - - Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Total ($36 - ($142 - ($200 - Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Community Banking $178 $1,297 ($156 - Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Specialty Finance 317 (105 - 105 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Total $495 $1,192 ($51 - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date - Community Banking $1,429 $1,252 ($320 - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date - Specialty Finance 364 47 105 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date - Total $1,793 $1,299 ($215 - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.02 - 0.05 - - - Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date / average loans, year-to-date annualized 0.08 - 0.08 - (0.01 - - Allowance for credit losses for purchased receivables / purchased receivables - - 1.75 - 4.69 - Net purchased receivable (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $1,911 ($19 - $- Net purchased receivable charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date $2,173 $262 $- Net purchased receivable (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average purchased receivables, for the quarter 1.76 - (0.02 - - NA Net purchased receivable charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date / average purchased receivables, year-to-date annualized 2.15 - 0.35 - NA





Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Tax

Equivalent Average Tax

Equivalent Average Tax

Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $149,812 3.89 - $118,181 4.38 - $72,212 4.72 - Portfolio investments 466,548 3.18 - 474,587 3.09 - 565,785 2.84 - Loans held for sale 101,132 5.91 - 108,113 6.20 - 83,304 5.97 - Portfolio loans 2,268,177 6.95 - 2,205,949 7.13 - 2,066,216 6.93 - Total interest-earning assets 2,985,669 6.17 - 2,906,830 6.33 - 2,787,517 6.02 - Nonearning assets 315,422 322,825 251,364 Total assets $3,301,091 $3,229,655 $3,038,881 Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity Interest-bearing deposits $2,095,675 1.91 - $2,013,434 2.00 - $1,954,495 2.15 - Borrowings 46,238 5.01 - 51,568 3.81 - 29,251 3.95 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,141,913 1.97 - 2,065,002 2.04 - 1,983,746 2.18 - Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 763,037 796,860 738,911 Other liabilities 70,602 66,711 49,815 Shareholders' equity 325,539 301,082 266,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,301,091 $3,229,655 $3,038,881 Net spread 4.20 - 4.29 - 3.84 - NIM 4.70 - 4.83 - 4.41 - NIMTE 4.75 - 4.88 - 4.47 - Cost of funds 1.46 - 1.47 - 1.59 - Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 75.97 - 75.89 - 74.12 - Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 79.34 - 78.50 - 76.71 - Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 26.69 - 28.36 - 27.43 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 139.39 - 140.77 - 140.52 -





Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Year-to-date December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $83,697 4.41 - $44,913 5.09 - Portfolio investments 494,988 3.07 - 623,756 2.82 - Loans held for sale 107,438 6.21 - 68,790 6.08 - Portfolio loans 2,205,270 6.99 - 1,910,156 6.87 - Total interest-earning assets 2,891,393 6.22 - 2,647,615 5.86 - Nonearning assets 309,540 213,397 Total assets $3,200,933 $2,861,012 Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity Interest-bearing deposits $2,035,396 1.99 - $1,802,286 2.18 - Borrowings 55,338 4.15 - 33,799 3.81 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,090,734 2.04 - 1,836,085 2.21 - Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 748,947 718,163 Other liabilities 63,773 55,265 Shareholders' equity 297,479 251,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,200,933 $2,861,012 Net spread 4.18 - 3.65 - NIM 4.69 - 4.28 - NIMTE 4.74 - 4.33 - Cost of funds 1.51 - 1.59 - Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 76.27 - 72.15 - Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 79.20 - 75.79 - Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 26.90 - 28.49 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.30 - 144.20 -





Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 December 31,

2024 Book value per share $14.77 $14.29 $12.10 Tangible book value per share $12.47 $11.99 $9.79 Total shareholders' equity/Total assets 9.92 - 9.53 - 8.78 - Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 8.51 - 8.12 - 7.23 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 10.31 - 10.26 - 9.36 - Tier 1 capital / Risk adjusted assets 10.67 - 10.63 - 9.76 - Total capital / Risk adjusted assets 13.86 - 11.56 - 10.94 - Tier 1 capital / Average assets 8.77 - 8.66 - 7.68 - Common shares outstanding 22,111,637 22,090,668 22,072,840 Unrealized gain on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes ($480 - ($1,779 - ($8,295 - Unrealized (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $1,028 $983 $1,272

Profitability Ratios December

31, 2025 September

30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December

31, 2024 For the quarter: NIM 4.70 - 4.83 - 4.66 - 4.55 - 4.41 - NIMTE 4.75 - 4.88 - 4.72 - 4.61 - 4.47 - Efficiency ratio 64.70 - 45.51 - 64.68 - 63.54 - 66.96 - Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.05 - 57.85 - 64.68 - 63.54 - 66.96 - Return on average assets 1.50 - 3.32 - 1.48 - 1.76 - 1.43 - Adjusted return on average assets 1.47 - 1.99 - 1.48 - 1.76 - 1.43 - Return on average shareholders' equity 15.16 - 35.66 - 16.37 - 19.70 - 16.32 - Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 14.91 - 21.34 - 16.37 - 19.70 - 16.32 -

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Year-to-date: NIM 4.69 - 4.28 - NIMTE 4.74 - 4.33 - Efficiency ratio 58.45 - 67.60 - Adjusted efficiency ratio 62.72 - 67.60 - Return on average assets 2.02 - 1.29 - Adjusted return on average assets 1.67 - 1.29 - Return on average shareholders' equity 21.72 - 14.70 - Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 17.99 - 14.70 -





*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2025 and 2024. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $33,592 $31,297 $30,841 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,985,669 2,906,830 2,889,289 2,781,370 2,787,517 Net interest margin ("NIM")2 4.70 - 4.83 - 4.66 - 4.55 - 4.41 - Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $33,592 $31,297 $30,841 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 386 373 409 379 379 $35,761 $35,719 $34,001 $31,676 $31,220 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,985,669 2,906,830 2,889,289 2,781,370 2,787,517 NIMTE2 4.75 - 4.88 - 4.72 - 4.61 - 4.47 -

Year-to-date December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $135,609 $113,183 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,891,393 2,647,615 Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.69 - 4.28 - Net interest income $135,609 $113,183 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 1,547 1,521 $137,156 $114,704 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,891,393 2,647,615 NIMTE 4.74 - 4.33 -

2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for the quarters ended in 2025 and 366 for the quarters ended in 2024, respectively.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value Per Share

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by common shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share for the periods indicated.

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total shareholders' equity $326,544 $315,663 $290,219 $279,756 $267,116 Divided by common shares outstanding 22,112 22,091 22,088 22,084 22,072 Book value per share $14.77 $14.29 $13.14 $12.67 $12.10

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total shareholders' equity $326,544 $315,663 $290,219 $279,756 $267,116 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,968 $275,720 $264,839 $239,395 $228,932 $216,148 Divided by common shares outstanding 22,112 22,091 22,088 22,084 22,072 Tangible book value per share $12.47 $11.99 $10.84 $10.37 $9.79





Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets for the periods indicated.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total shareholders' equity $326,544 $315,663 $290,219 $279,756 $267,116 Total assets 3,290,273 3,312,332 3,243,760 3,140,960 3,041,869 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.92 - 9.53 - 8.95 - 8.91 - 8.78 -

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total shareholders' equity $326,454 $315,663 $290,219 $279,756 $267,116 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,968 Tangible common shareholders' equity $275,630 $264,839 $239,395 $228,932 $216,148 Total assets $3,290,273 $3,312,332 $3,243,760 $3,140,960 $3,041,869 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,968 Tangible assets $3,239,449 $3,261,508 $3,192,936 $3,090,136 $2,990,901 Tangible common equity ratio 8.51 - 8.12 - 7.50 - 7.41 - 7.23 -





*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue

Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that represents income before provision for income taxes excluding the provision for credit losses. The most comparable GAAP measure is income before provision for income taxes and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of pre-provision pre-tax net revenue to income before provision for income taxes for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $33,592 $31,297 $30,841 Provision for credit losses 1,627 1,716 1,976 (1,409 - 1,201 Total other operating income 16,283 31,239 16,640 13,040 13,033 Less: total other operating expense 33,424 30,300 32,488 28,171 29,377 Income before provision for income taxes $16,607 $34,569 $15,768 $17,575 $13,296

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $33,592 $31,297 $30,841 Total other operating income 16,283 31,239 16,640 13,040 13,033 Less: total other operating expense 33,424 30,300 32,488 28,171 29,377 Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $18,234 $36,285 $17,744 $16,166 $14,497

Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $135,609 $113,183 Provision for credit losses 3,910 3,293 Total other operating income 77,203 42,041 Less: total other operating expense 124,383 104,937 Income before provision for income taxes $84,519 $46,994

Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net interest income $135,609 $113,183 Total other operating income 77,203 42,041 Less: total other operating expense 124,383 104,937 Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $88,429 $50,287





*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors. The most comparable GAAP measure is net income and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 11,080 Adjusted net income $12,231 $16,195 $53,528

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that represents diluted earnings per share excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Divided by weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,485,351 Diluted earnings per share $0.55 $1.20 $2.87 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 11,080 Adjusted net income $12,231 $16,195 $53,528 Divided by weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,485,351 Diluted earnings per share $0.54 $0.72 $2.38





*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted return on average assets

Adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that represents the return on average assets excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax expense. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average assets to adjusted return on average assets for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Divided by average assets 3,301,091 3,229,655 3,200,933 Return on average assets4 1.50 - 3.32 - 2.02 - Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 11,080 Adjusted net income $12,231 $16,195 $53,528 Divided by average assets 3,301,091 3,229,655 3,200,933 Adjusted return on average assets4 1.47 - 1.99 - 1.67 -





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the return on average shareholders' equity excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax expense. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average shareholders' equity and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average shareholders' equity to adjusted return on average shareholders' equity for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Divided by average shareholders' equity 325,539 301,082 297,479 Return on average shareholders' equity4 15.16 - 35.66 - 21.72 - Net income $12,441 $27,065 $64,608 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 11,080 Adjusted net income $12,231 $16,195 $53,528 Divided by average shareholders' equity 325,539 301,082 297,479 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity4 14.91 - 21.34 - 17.99 -

4Calculated using actual days in the quarter or year-to-date divided by 365.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted efficiency ratio

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents other operating expense to income excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors. The most comparable GAAP measure is the efficiency ratio and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to adjusted efficiency ratio for the period indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year-to-date Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Other operating expense $33,424 $30,300 $124,383 Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $135,609 Other operating income 16,283 31,239 77,203 Total income $51,658 $66,585 $212,812 Other operating expense divided by total income 64.70 - 45.51 - 58.45 - Other operating expense $33,424 $30,300 $124,383 Net interest income $35,375 $35,346 $135,609 Other operating income 16,283 31,239 77,203 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors 275 14,211 14,486 Adjusted total income $51,383 $52,374 $198,326 Other operating expense divided by adjusted total income 65.05 - 57.85 - 62.72 -

