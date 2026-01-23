New to The Street Expands Global Broadcast Footprint Across U.S., Middle East & North Africa

Shows 718 and 719 Begin Airing January 24, Reaching Over 148 Million Homes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-established business television platform now in its 17th year, announced today the broadcast of Shows 718 and 719, beginning Saturday, January 24, 2026, delivering a combined linear television reach of more than 148 million homes across the United States and international markets.

The programs will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, broadcasting at 6:30 PM ET in the United States and 12:30 PM MENA across the Middle East & North Africa region. This dual-market distribution reflects the platform's continued evolution into a globally scaled business media brand serving institutional, accredited, and international investor audiences.

This week's broadcasts feature a curated group of public and private companies operating across critical growth sectors, including energy transition, healthcare innovation, mobility technology, and interactive entertainment:

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:$SDST)

ENvue Medical (NASDAQ:$FEED)

Orange Cap Games

Roadzen (NASDAQ:$RDZN)

Broadcast as sponsored programming, New to The Street delivers long-form, executive-level interviews and company profiles designed to provide global audiences with substantive insight into leadership strategy, operating models, and long-term growth initiatives.

Digital Distribution and Audience Scale

In addition to its global linear television reach, New to The Street operates one of the largest business-focused YouTube platforms in the world, extending the lifecycle and impact of each broadcast well beyond its initial airdate.

New to The Street TV - 4.3 million subscribers

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut - 500,000+ subscribers, focused on video press releases, CTV distribution, and investor-driven business news

Together, these platforms form a persistent media infrastructure, delivering sustained visibility across television, YouTube, connected TV, and social channels.

Featured Segment: M&A, Strategic Scale, and Media as Infrastructure

As part of this week's programming, New to The Street includes a dedicated segment examining the role of media infrastructure, global distribution, and strategic scale in today's mergers and acquisitions environment. The segment features insights from Frank Aquila, Vice Chairman and Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Global Expansion Update

As part of its continued international growth strategy, New to The Street confirmed that Latin America broadcasts will begin airing January 31, 2026, further expanding the platform's global footprint.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a global business television and digital media platform featuring long-form interviews with public and private company leaders across innovation-driven sectors. Broadcasting as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and supported by one of the largest financial YouTube ecosystems globally, the platform delivers sustained, institutional-grade visibility across linear, digital, and connected-TV channels.

Media Contact; Monica Brennan, Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-expands-global-broadcast-footprint-across-u.s.-middle-east-a-1130200