Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: TCBX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. For 4Q25, Third Coast reported net income of $17.9M, compared to $18.1M in 3Q25 and $13.7M in 4Q24, equal to basic and diluted EPS of $1.21 and $1.02, respectively. The modest Q/Q decline was primarily driven by merger-related legal/professional expenses and higher salaries/benefits, partially offset by higher NII and an increase in non-margin loan fees. We anticipate the Company will continue prioritizing operational efficiency, though near-term expense levels may remain somewhat noisy through the early stages of Keystone's integration.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Merger still on track

NIM held steady at 4.10%

Increased low end of deposit growth range

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281387

Source: Reportable, Inc.