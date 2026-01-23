Anzeige
WKN: 856956 | ISIN: US8542311076 | Ticker-Symbol: 9SI
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 15:25
204,00 Euro
-1,92 % -4,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
208,00210,0016:17
208,00210,0016:14
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standex International Corporation: Standex Declares 246th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

SALEM, N.H., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

The dividend is the Company's 246th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
