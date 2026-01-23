Embedded LLM Pte Ltd.: EU AI GRID Launched at Iconic Vilnius TV Tower

Singapore-based Embedded LLM brings AI sovereignty solution to Europe





VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking AI infrastructure project between Telecentras and technology partner from Singapore, Embedded LLM will see the first EU AI GRID network offering GDPR data and EU AI Act compliance as well as full digital sovereignty.

Yesterday, the parties signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the launch held in Vilnius at the symbolic TV Tower -- location of the tragic January 13th, 1991 confrontation with Soviet tanks.

"With deployment of EU AI Grid launched in the symbolic Vilnius TV Tower demonstrated commitment to digital sovereignty and AI as a fundamental, strategic and critical utility," says Ghee Leng, founder of Embedded LLM.

"Our mission is to offer AI users in Europe transparency, data protection to fully harness the potential of the AI revolution. The EU must live up to its promise of establishing AI sovereignty at a foundational infrastructure level similar to grid approach in energy, air traffic control, telecoms and banking," said Paulius Kuncinas, managing partner of Embedded LLM Europe incorporated in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"Telecentras is proud to be the first in Europe to test this new approach. We plan to offer the concept and experience to our partner network in Estonia, Latvia, Germany, Finland, Sweden and other EU countries in the near term," says Remigijus Seris, CEO of Telecentras.

"We support the EU AI grid initiative because it establishes a path towards EU strategic autonomy and offers another layer of protection to our critical digital infrastructure," says Edvinas Kerza, co-founder of Scalewolf Ventures in Vilnius.

Project partners, Lithuanian Innovation Centre (LIC) have already identified a list of companies and municipalities who expressed an interest to take part in the pilot project.

"AI users would like to know that their sensitive legal, technological and commercial information stays on servers in the EU jurisdiction. This technology will offer them confidence and access to the AI resources to unlock productivity and lead to higher sales and profits," says Sigitas Besagirskas, Director at Lithuanian Innovation Centre (LIC).

Charles Schoenhoeft, CEO of Neural AI, one of successful technology start-ups seeded by Scalewolf, says "EU AI GRID is much needed for the innovation eco-system to operate in a collaborative manner and share valuable information in a secure way. We don't want others to obtain sensitive information that we share on a daily basis."

CBRX is proud to join EU AI Grid as a cybersecurity and governance partner to secure AI deployment practices. We can see potential for EU AI Grid to be established in the whole of the EU in line with basic principles set out in the EU AI Act and other regulations," said Kazimieras Sadauskas, CEO and co-founder of CBRX.

After the Vilnius launch, the EU AI Grid team will present its new initiative at the Munich Cyber Security Conference (MCSC) on February 12th, 2026.

For more information, please contact Paulius Kuncinas, Managing Director, Embedded LLM Europe pkuncinas@embeddedllm.com | +32 492 105579 WhatsApp | +37062199755 Mobile Number

