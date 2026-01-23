The U.S. Department of Energy moved to de-obligate or revise billions in financing for clean energy projects while prioritizing natural gas and nuclear power.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced it will restructure or eliminate $83.6 billion in loans and conditional commitments, shifting focus away from renewable energy sources like solar and wind in favor of baseload power like gas and nuclear. Along with this action the DOE has renamed the loaning organization, the Loans Programs Office to the Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF). The action follows a review ...

