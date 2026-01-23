Juniper Green Energy has fully commissioned a 100 MWh merchant battery energy storage system in western India, marking the nation's first operational project of its kind.From ESS News Juniper Green Energy has commissioned India's first merchant battery energy storage system, completing a 100 MWh project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic. Of the total capacity, 60 MWh was commissioned in December 2025, with the remaining 40 MWh brought online on Jan. 23, 2026. The battery energy storage system (BESS) has completed trial operations and received approval from the ...

