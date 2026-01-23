Longi, and Tongwei have predicted steep losses for fully fiscal year 2025, as persistent oversupply and falling solar module prices continue to pressure margins across China's PV manufacturing sector.Tongwei said it expects to post a net loss of CNY 9 billion ($1.29 billion) to RMB 10 billion for full fiscal year 2025. The polysilicon and module manufacturer said this loss is largely due to continued low pricing throughout the solar value chain, which has eroded margins, rising costs for key raw materials, and a persistent imbalance between supply and demand in the photovoltaic market. Tongwei ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...