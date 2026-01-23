The European Commission is advancing market matching for renewable and low-carbon hydrogen by inviting European offtakers to signal supply interest under the Hydrogen Mechanism, while Germany's electrolysis rollout continues to lag official targets despite new EU-backed funding schemes.The European Commission said it is inviting European offtakers to express interest in supply offers under the Hydrogen Mechanism, adding that the current phase runs until March 20, 2026, under the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform that links buyers with suppliers of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen and derivatives ...

