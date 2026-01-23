Healthcare Analytics Market worth $166.65 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to grow from about USD 55.52 billion in 2025 to USD 166.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Browse 516 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 411 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Healthcare Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Healthcare Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2024-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 55.52 billion

USD 55.52 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 166.65 billion

USD 166.65 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 24.6%

Healthcare Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Predictive analytics is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market, with a share of 46.1% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=905

The major factors accelerating the growth of the healthcare analytics market include the government initiatives to promote EHR adoption, increased venture capital investment in analytics startups, and the adoption of advanced technologies. The HITECH Act and the 21st Century Cures Act have significantly increased EHR adoption in the outpatient clinics and hospitals across the US. The market is hindered by data privacy and security concerns, interoperability gaps, and inconsistent data quality, which limit seamless data integration and the adoption of advanced analytics.

By type, the predictive analytics segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The predictive analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the rapid adoption of AI/ML models, real-time data processing, and advanced statistical algorithms that enable early disease detection, risk stratification, resource forecasting, and proactive care management. Increasing use across payers, providers, and life sciences organizations to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and support value-based care is further accelerating its growth.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=905

By End-user, support & maintenance segment to exhibit fastest growth rate during forecast period.

Providers, including hospitals and health systems, are increasingly adopting healthcare analytics to improve patient care and operational efficiency. This shift is driven by the need to effectively manage massive amounts of patient data and improve decision-making using real-time insights. As a result, the provider segment holds a significant share of the healthcare analytics market, demonstrating the critical role that data-driven solutions play in improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.

North America will dominate the global healthcare analytics market.

The rising costs of delivering healthcare in North America, as a result of higher demand for services, high costs of treatment, and inefficient operations, have generated a need for analytics in the healthcare industry. The market is fueled by the penetration of EHRs, cloud-based infrastructure, AI/ML-based analytics, high healthcare costs, and high analytics maturity between payers and providers. The presence of an affluent market for analytics solutions, access to RWD and claims data, as well as favorable regulatory environments for value-based care and predictive analytics, for instance, maintains this market leadership.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=905

Top Companies in Healthcare Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare Analytics Market include Merative (US), Optum, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Oracle (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), and others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-analytics-market-worth-166-65-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302668800.html