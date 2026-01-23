San Juan, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Puerto Rico is currently evaluating the possibility of hosting the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in coordination with The Miss Universe Organization (MUO). Relevant authorities and stakeholders are reviewing the institutional, logistical, and operational considerations associated with hosting an international event of this scale. No final decision has been announced.

Photo Source by MOU

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/281241_5f842a6b14e10a32_001full.jpg

As part of its standard evaluation process, Puerto Rico is examining the requirements necessary to host the Miss Universe owner and pageant, including venue preparation, production capabilities, security planning, accommodation capacity, and coordination with public and private sector entities. These assessments are conducted to ensure that any potential host location is able to meet the organizational and operational standards required by MUO.

Historically, the Miss Universe pageant involves the participation of national delegations, production teams, sponsors, and international media. In past host countries, sectors typically engaged in supporting the event have included hospitality, transportation, audiovisual production, event services, and local suppliers. The scale and scope of these activities vary by host location and are dependent on local infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and organizational arrangements.

The Miss Universe pageant is one of the world's most recognized international events, with more than 75 years of history and participation from over 130 countries. The annual competition has been hosted in diverse international destinations and is produced in accordance with MUO's global operational standards.

Puerto Rico's ongoing evaluation focuses on institutional alignment, logistical feasibility, and compliance with applicable requirements. Any future announcements regarding the Miss Universe 2026 pageant will be made directly by the Miss Universe owner and organization through official channels.

About The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) The Miss Universe Organization is an international organization responsible for producing the Miss Universe pageant, an annual global event featuring national representatives from around the world. MUO oversees the pageant's production, operations, and international broadcast in accordance with its established standards and governance framework.

Source: Stankevicius Pacific Limited