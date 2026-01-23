Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes Maj.-Gen. Dustin A. Shultz To Its Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is proud to welcome Maj. Gen. Dustin A. Shultz to its Board of Advisors. Major General Dustin Anne Shultz, "Dusty," previously served as the Director of Intelligence at U.S. Southern Command. Prior to this most recent position, she served as the Director of Strategic Operations and Deputy Chief of Staff in the Army G-3/5/7 at the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve and before that as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 at the U.S. Army Reserve Command and the Commander of the 1st Mission Support Command at Fort Buchanan in Puerto Rico. During her command there, the 1st Mission Support Command received the Superior Unit Award.

After Maj.-Gen. Shultz received her commission in the Military Intelligence Corps in 1989 from New Mexico Military Institute, her first assignment was as a Spanish Counter Intelligence Officer at the 142nd Military Intelligence Battalion. She has also served as the Commander of the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), the G3 of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, and the Commander of the 373rd Military Intelligence Battalion supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. While she was Commander of the 373rd Military Intelligence Battalion, the Battalion received the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Reserve Officers Association Large Unit of the Year Award.

In addition, Major General Shultz has served as a Joint Planner at U.S. Southern Command J9 supporting Operation Unified Response in Haiti, and as an Intelligence Analyst on Joint Task Force supporting counter drug operations. Moreover, she has significant experience providing defense support to civil authorities, responding to natural disasters, and operating in Latin America.

MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto M. Fernandez commented: "General Shultz's addition couldn't be more timely. We are delighted to welcome someone with her deep knowledge, insight and brilliance on hemispheric affairs and intelligence issues to our Board of Advisors."

Major General Shultz is a graduate of the National War College, in Washington, D.C., the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (in Spanish), the Defense Strategy Course, and the Canadian Joint Command and Staff Programme. In March 2019, she graduated from the General and Flag Officer Course, CAPSTONE, at the National Defense University. Her awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (with three Oak Leaf Clusters), the Joint Service Commendation Medal (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), the Army Commendation Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Joint Service Achievement Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Achievement Medal, and the Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award.

Major General Shultz holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish from Texas Tech University, a Master of Science in Strategic Intelligence from American Military University, and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College. She is also a certified bilingual teacher.

Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) and Partner of Governance Risk Global and senior MEMRI board member Tom Cosentino added: "We are thrilled about the addition of General Shultz to MEMRI's Board of Advisors. Her depth of knowledge and vast experience during her accomplished military career, as well as her post-military engagements, will be a rich source of advice for MEMRI."

The MEMRI Board of Advisors and Board of Directors include distinguished figures from government, media, law, and academia from around the world. Among them are former prime ministers, attorneys-generals, justice ministers, legal and counterterrorism experts, senior military officers and diplomats, and recipients of the most prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. Members of the MEMRI Board of Advisors are bipartisan and have honorably served Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

