GFI USA, LLC: GFI Software Elevates Zebra Systems as Principal North American Distribution Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software , a global leader in AI-powered security and communications solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the consolidation of its North American distribution under Zebra Systems LLC (Zebra Systems). Effective April 21, 2026, Zebra Systems will serve as GFI's principal distribution partner across the United States and Canada.

This move reflects GFI's commitment to simplifying its channel strategy and investing in stronger partner enablement. Zebra Systems brings deep expertise in GFI products, a dedicated North American GFI team and a proven track record of reseller success.

For over 15 years, Zebra Systems' European operation has been GFI's top-performing distributor across all geographies. That consistent excellence led GFI CEO Eric Vaughan to meet with Zebra CEO Zdenek Binek two years ago to encourage expansion into the U.S. market.

"Zebra has been GFI's strongest distributor globally for years," said Vaughan. "When I met with Zdenek, I told him the North American market needed what they'd built in Europe, with the same partner-focused, technically capable approach. They invested in a U.S. team and brought that same expertise here. This consolidation is the natural next step."

Strengthening the partner experience

Resellers working with Zebra Systems will benefit from a purpose-built webshop for streamlined ordering, hands-on technical and sales support from GFI specialists and training programs designed to help partners grow their business. Zebra Systems was recognized by GFI Software as a Top Growth Partner and Innovation Award winner in 2025.

"We're committed to being the growth engine for GFI partners in North America," said Paul Trefonas, VP of GFI Sales North America at Zebra Systems. "Our team has deep experience with these products and we're investing in the resources and support that resellers need to succeed."

GFI's distribution agreement with Climb Channel Solutions will conclude on April 21, 2026. "We're grateful for Climb's past partnership and their efforts supporting our reseller community," said Vaughan.

Resellers currently working with Climb are encouraged to connect with Zebra Systems to ensure service continuity. Existing subscriptions and licenses will transfer seamlessly and the Zebra Systems team is prepared to support onboarding.

GFI Software delivers AI-powered security and communications solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. GFI's platform GFI AppManager AI provides cloud-based IT management with All Customers, All Products, One Single Screen. GFI Software products are available through thousands of dedicated partners worldwide. Learn more at https://gfi.ai .

Zebra Systems LLC North America delivers customized IT solutions through strategic technology alliances and an extensive suite of services. With over 15 years as a leading European distributor for GFI Software, Zebra Systems expanded to the U.S. market in 2024 to bring that same expertise to North American partners. The company's focus on client success, continuous improvement and technical expertise positions Zebra Systems as a premier distributor in the North American market.

