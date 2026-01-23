Learning Starts with Nutrition: Feed the Children Observes International Day of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Feed the Children is marking International Day of Education by reaffirming its commitment, as a global movement to end childhood hunger, helping children access the food, essentials, and resources they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

Observed annually on January 24, International Day of Education highlights the power of education and emphasizes the necessity for inclusive, equitable, quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for everyone. Yet millions of children continue to face barriers that prevent them from learning. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO ), more than 270 million children and youth worldwide are out of school. For children experiencing hunger, poverty, and instability, education is often disrupted-placing them at higher risk of falling behind academically and socially. Feed the Children helps families by providing essential resources necessary for children to thrive, enabling them to concentrate on their education.

Hunger remains one of the most significant-but solvable-education barriers. In the United States, nearly 30 million children rely on the National School Lunch Program each school day , providing critical nutrition that supports concentration, attendance and academic success, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Research has consistently shown that children who have access to regular, nutritious school meals demonstrate improved academic performance and classroom behavior.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to break the cycle of poverty, but children cannot learn when they are hungry," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "When children are nourished, supported, and equipped with food and essential resources, they are better prepared to learn and succeed. On International Day of Education, we celebrate the resilience of students and educators and renew our commitment to helping create pathways to brighter futures."

Feed the Children works alongside schools, community organizations, and partners to complement school meal efforts by providing food, essentials, and educational resources. Addressing hunger, an issue that can affect both academic performance and attendance, the organization helps children succeed inside and outside the classroom.

Over the last fiscal year, Feed the Children's Food & Essentials Hub program supported 600 schools , including an emergency Hub established to serve families displaced by the California wildfires. This program provides students and their families with food, personal care essentials, books, and school supplies so that children are prepared for the classroom and ready to attend school with confidence. In total, the program provided over 549,000 meals , and the take-home supplies from the Hubs help families build more stable, food-secure environments in which children can thrive.

Globally, the World Food Programme reports that at least 466 million children rely on school meals ( WFP ). For many students, a school meal is the only guaranteed nutritious meal they receive all day and a critical incentive for families to keep their children enrolled in school.

Feed the Children provided more than 4.5 million meals through school feeding programs across Africa, Central America, and Asia. Beyond classroom nutrition, the organization supports children's overall development by offering reading initiatives, community tutoring, and training for teachers and parents. These efforts aim to create improved learning environments that can boost literacy and graduation rates.

"I want to study hard, tell the stories of our village, and show how we can achieve great things together." Halima, 12 years old, Tanzania.

"We can't talk about a child's learning journey without addressing hunger," said Bre Jefferson, president of international programming and operations. "When families have greater food stability, children are better able to stay in school, focus on learning, and build a stronger future. That connection is at the heart of Feed the Children's work on International Day of Education and every day."

Feed the Children supports community-driven programs that strengthen access to education while improving food security and family livelihoods. According to UNESCO, children experiencing poverty, conflict, and hunger are more likely to drop out of school ( UNESCO ). By providing integrated support that combines education, nutrition, and family stability, it increases the likelihood that children will remain in school and achieve their goals.

Feed the Children urges communities, partners, and supporters to take action on International Day of Education, recognizing the vital role that education and nutrition play in helping children grow and thrive. Learn how you can help create a world where no child goes to bed hungry at feedthechildren.org .

