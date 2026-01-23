The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation to assess whether a €61 million ($71.6 million) arbitration award in favor of Malta-based ACF Renewable Energy is compatible with EU State aid rules.The European Commission said it will investigate an arbitration award ordering Bulgaria to pay €61.04 million plus interest to ACF Renewable Energy Ltd., which invested in a Bulgarian solar plant under a 2011 renewable energy support scheme. Bulgaria modified the scheme in 2013 and 2014, prompting ACF to pursue arbitration. The arbitral tribunal found Bulgaria breached the Energy Charter ...

