Countdown For A Cure: Countdown for a Cure Partners with Dr. Taz Bhatia M.D. and hol+ to Advance Mitochondrial Research and Awareness

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Taz Bhatia M.D., a nationally recognized integrative medicine physician, author, and founder of hol+, has partnered with nonprofit Countdown for a Cure (CFAC) to help advance awareness, education, and funding for mitochondrial research. As part of this collaboration, Dr. Taz will serve as Host of CFAC's 2026 Evening of Energy Gala, taking place on February 7th, 2026, at The St. Regis Atlanta.

The partnership marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration rooted in a shared belief that cellular health, and specifically mitochondrial function, is foundational to energy, resilience, and long-term vitality, yet remains one of the most underfunded and under-understood areas of human health.

"We know mitochondria are essential to how we feel, heal, and age - they power how we show up in daily life," said Dr. Taz. "When energy begins to decline, it's often the earliest and most overlooked precursor to many chronic diseases we see today. That gap between what we know and what's possible is where research matters most. I'm honored to host the Evening of Energy Gala and to partner with Countdown for a Cure in supporting the science that will shape the future of prevention, longevity, and root-cause medicine."

Countdown for a Cure is the only nonprofit dedicated to advancing broad mitochondrial research with applications across rare disease, chronic illness, disease prevention, treatment, longevity, and regenerative health. Grounded in the science of cellular energy, CFAC funds and accelerates research designed not only to advance discovery, but to translate mitochondrial science into real-world clinical and consumer applications, shaping the next generation of diagnostics, precision medicine, and whole-body health. Its work is guided by a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board and Executive Committee comprised of leading physicians, biomedical scientists, clinical geneticists, metabolic and mitochondrial disease researchers, longevity and systems biology experts, and technology innovators advancing AI-driven biological discovery.

"Dr. Taz brings a rare ability to translate complex science into meaningful, real-world understanding," said Mitzi Solomon, Co-Founder and President of Countdown for a Cure. "Her voice, platform, and curiosity align deeply with our mission. Having her host the Evening of Energy Gala is not just an honor, it's a powerful opportunity to broaden awareness and invite more people into this important work."

As recently highlighted in a feature by USA Today, Dr. Taz has reimagined the future of health with the launch of hol+. This new functional medical home combines the best of eastern and western medicine to create a one stop shop for primary and consultative care, utilizing a holistic approach. Through this partnership, CFAC and hol+ will collaborate on educational content, storytelling, and community engagement that connect everyday experiences-energy levels, metabolic health, stress resilience, and healthy aging-to what's happening inside our cells. The collaboration will also elevate women's health as a critical and historically underfunded area of medicine, exploring key life stages such as puberty, reproductive and ovarian aging, and menopause, as well as age-related chronic disease, through a mitochondrial lens. Together, the partnership aims to inspire both individual action and collective investment in the research shaping tomorrow's health landscape.

Countdown For A Cure is the only nonprofit dedicated to accelerating broad mitochondrial science and medicine. The organization funds innovative research, elevates awareness of mitochondrial dysfunction as a critically overlooked driver of disease, and works to bring mitochondrial health out of the shadows and into everyday conversations about vitality, resilience, and longevity. Guided by the belief that Energy Is Everything, Countdown For A Cure is building a movement to transform preventive care and improve healthspan for today and for generations to come.

The Evening of Energy Gala at The St. Regis Atlanta on February 7th, 2026, is Countdown For A Cure's signature annual fundraising event, bringing together leaders in science, medicine, biotech, corporate and organizational leadership, philanthropy, entertainment, and wellness for an unforgettable night of purpose and impact. The 2026 gala marks the organization's third annual event and will spotlight groundbreaking research, inspiring stories, and performances that celebrate the power of cellular energy to change lives. For more information including ticketing and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.countdownforacure.org and follow along on social media @countdownforacure.

Dr. Tasneem "Dr. Taz" Bhatia MD-known nationally as Dr. Taz-is a leading physician, media personality, entrepreneur, and visionary founder whose work is reshaping how families across America understand and access holistic, evidence and systems-based healthcare. As host of the acclaimed hol+ podcast show and CEO of the rapidly expanding hol+ health ecosystem, Dr. Taz has built one of the most influential, trusted, and far-reaching platforms in medicine today.

