HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd, a boutique wealth consulting firm headquartered in Singapore. The transaction is expected to close by April 30, 2026.

Founded in 2019, Finergic focuses on core banking and wealth management transformation and has a strong, well-established global presence. The addition of Finergic's niche capabilities, combined with the scale of HCLTech, is expected to unlock stronger synergies and enhance service delivery across the financial services and wealth management industry.

HCLTech brings 25+ years of global experience in serving leading financial institutions. By integrating Finergic's specialized transformation strategy, consulting and wealth-architecture capabilities, HCLTech will accelerate the delivery of next-generation, platform-enabled wealth management solutions anchored by advanced AI-native workflows. These capabilities will complement HCLTech's existing global experience supporting clients in Temenos products, including more than 40 global banks.

"With Finergic's focused domain expertise, HCLTech is strategically positioned to strengthen its digital services capabilities in wealth management," said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head Financial Services, HCLTech. "This transformative transaction enables us to deliver advanced capabilities, foster innovation and unlock substantial synergies-empowering our clients to realize greater business outcomes across the financial services landscape."

"Over the past several years, Finergic has built a strong reputation in delivering core banking and wealth management transformation programs. Our end-to-end solution capabilities, supported by a highly experienced and skilled team, positions us uniquely within the industry. We are delighted to become a part of HCLTech's amazing growth journey and mark an exciting new chapter for the team at Finergic," said Ganesh Swaminathan, Saravanan Kandaswamy and Senthil Kumar Sekar, co-founders of Finergic. "Our shared vision for the transformation of the financial services industry and complementary strengths position us to deliver even greater value to enterprises and create new opportunities for our people."

