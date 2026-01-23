Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Global 8000, World's Fastest Business Jet, Receives Certification from European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

The Global 8000 is the fastest civilian aircraft since the Concorde with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95 and class-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles 1)

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000, the world's fastest civilian aircraft, has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification. This follows Transport Canada Type certification on November 5, 2025, and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification on December 19, 2025.

Bombardier's flagship for a new era, the Global 8000 business jet, entered into service in December 2025. This exquisite ultra-long-range aircraft is the fastest civilian aircraft in the skies with a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 NM(1), enabling passengers to fly faster and farther than ever before.

"Attaining EASA certification illustrates the hard work and dedication of Bombardier's highly skilled employees and suppliers in collaboration with Transport Canada and EASA teams," said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. "This accomplishment further strengthens the momentum behind this groundbreaking business jet. Following its entry into service in 2025, the entire Bombardier team is eager for this aircraft to be handed over to more customers this coming year so they can experience the new levels of comfort, wellness, and efficiency the Global 8000 unlocks."

The Global 8000 business jet also has the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production at 2,691 ft. while cruising at 41,000 ft. This reduced cabin altitude minimizes the physiological stress associated with high altitude travel, helping passengers arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed and ready to perform.

With a string of milestones in 2025, Bombardier's Global 8000 has redefined business aviation due to its unbeatable performance attributes and luxurious cabin. The Global 8000 is the only true four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM, enabling nonstop travel between more city pairs than ever before.

In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enables customers to master up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

