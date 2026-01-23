Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
23.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2025

Paris, January 23, 2026 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700)
and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:

  • 10,392 shares
  • € 7,477.97
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 538
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 501
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,761 shares for € 198,180.07
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 31,733 shares for € 197,107.48

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account:

  • 19,921 shares
  • € 16,054.76
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 249
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 177
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,630 shares for € 64,739.40
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,310 shares for € 54,909.89

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 13,475 shares
  • € 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96106-half-year-liquidity-contract-20251231_20260123_en.pdf

