The "Croatia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Croatia is estimated to have grown in real terms by 4.8% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026. supported by the government's investment in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with an increase in new construction orders.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the construction industry's value-add grew by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by YoY growth rates of 7.6% in Q1 2025 and 13% in Q4 2024. The average volume index for construction production grew by 8.4% YoY in the first eight months of 2025. In terms of segmentation, the construction production volume index grew by 10.9% YoY for building works and 3.2% YoY for other building works, during the same period.

The Croatian construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 2.2% in real terms from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport infrastructure, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects coupled with investments in energy infrastructure to support its long-term energy targets. 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan, which targets an increase in the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption from 28.5% in 2022 to 36.4% by 2030.

To support this, the government's initiative to develop several national infrastructure and energy projects using European Union (EU) recovery funds is also anticipated to boost the construction industry's output throughout the forecast period. In July 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) granted a EUR150 million ($163.4 million) loan to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) to support green and other projects for Croatian companies, including mid-caps and public entities.

This loan is the first part of a larger EUR350 million ($381.4 million) financing agreement aimed at expanding access to funding, with at least 30% dedicated to green investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable construction, and clean transport.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Croatia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcustg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260123621156/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900