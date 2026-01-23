Foundation Software Offers Construction CPA Directory for Contractors Planning for 2026

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / As contractors prepare for another year shaped by long payment cycles, complex projects and evolving tax considerations, Foundation Software is highlighting the advantages of working with CPA firms that specialize in construction accounting.

Construction companies continue to face extended payment timelines compared to many other industries, creating added pressure on cash flow, working capital and long-term planning. These realities make proactive financial guidance increasingly important as contractors look ahead to 2026.

Successful construction businesses choose to develop long-term relationships with construction-specific CPA firms that support planning, forecasting and decision-making throughout the year.

Construction-focused CPA firms bring insight into the financial challenges of project-based work, helping contractors anticipate issues earlier. These firms commonly support contractors by:

Interpreting job cost data and work-in-progress reports to identify trends early

Advising on cash flow considerations tied to retainage and progress billing

Helping evaluate financial decisions related to growth, equipment investments and project mix

Selecting a CPA firm with direct construction experience helps ensure financial guidance is aligned with the realities of how construction businesses operate.

Contractors interested in strengthening their financial planning and identifying CPA firms with construction expertise can explore Foundation Software's construction CPA directory, which connects contractors with firms experienced in construction-specific accounting and advisory services.

